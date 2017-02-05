Changing the wallpaper on your smartphone is one of the easiest ways to make an aging device look new and improved. There are tons of ways to find new wallpapers, too. From downloading a third-party wallpaper application to performing a Google search to find what you’re looking for, there are tons of ways to find new wallpapers that will breathe some life into your Android device.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Android wallpapers we could find. In this list you’ll find the wallpapers from some of the top Android devices on the market, wallpapers from the latest versions of Android, and much, much more. Without any further ado, let’s jump right in!

Looking for custom wallpapers, not those direct from an OEM? Here’s a few great places to look:

Wallpapers from the top smartphones

Many of the wallpapers in this section can also be found in the wallpapers category of the Android Authority forums. Here you’ll find the wallpapers that come preinstalled on devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10, LG G5 and more.

BlackBerry

Google

Note: Most of the other stock wallpapers found on the Pixel and Pixel XL can be found in Google’s own Wallpapers app.

HTC

Huawei

LG

Motorola

Nextbit

Nexus 6P and 5X

OnePlus

Samsung

Sony

Xiaomi

ZTE

Wallpapers from Marshmallow, Nougat and more

Here you’ll find the stock wallpapers included in the most recent versions of Android, such as Marshmallow, Lollipop and a few others.

Stock Android wallpapers are great, but sometimes other smartphone manufacturers include some nice wallpapers in their software overlays. Here are some of the best that we’ve found around the internet:

