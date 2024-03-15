Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Wallpapers are a representation of yourself. They often show your hobbies, preferences, style, personality, or what you seek for. Artsy people may also want something that inspires them to create. Or maybe you are just looking for that creative aesthetic. We have put together a collection of artistic wallpapers for your phone. Enjoy!

Download these artistic wallpapers for your phone We should start with the basics. You shouldn’t simply download the wallpaper previews you see right below. These have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance, so they won’t look as good on your device. They are for demonstration purposes only, so you can look through them and decide which artistic wallpapers you like. When you make up your mind, hit the download button right below the previews to download the full-resolution files.

How to set these artistic wallpapers on your phone The great thing about wallpapers is that they are technically like any other image. This means you can use them on any device that allows you to change the background, like Android and iOS phones. Considering these are the main smartphone operating systems, we have created step-by-step instructions for those who may need help figuring out how to set these artistic wallpapers on their phones.

Let’s start with the basics. Of course, you will need to have your artistic wallpapers on the device you want to set them on. The most straightforward method is to use your phone to download your artistic wallpapers. Otherwise, you can use any other device and transfer the files using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or even by sending it to yourself via email. Just make sure not to use a transfer method that compresses images, such as Messenger.

Once you have your artistic wallpaper saved on your phone, follow the steps below.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper & style option. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your artistic wallpaper. Modify the wallpaper to your preference, then hit Set wallpaper. Choose whether you want to use the artistic wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on the Add New Wallpaper button. Find and select your artistic wallpaper. Modify the wallpaper to your preference, then hit Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor's note: We assembled these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3.1. The menus and UI may look different depending on your hardware or software version.

