Get the Pixel 7's 'Feathers' wallpapers for your phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google has released a new collection of wallpapers to accompany the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. But you don’t have to feel left out if you don’t have one of these phones because we have the Google Pixel 7 wallpapers for you to download right here.

It’s pretty common for manufacturers to release wallpaper collections when launching a handset. For example, you may have noticed Apple gave the iPhone 14 a collection of wallpapers that look like two curved pieces of glass touching in the middle. And for the Pixel 4a through Pixel 6 series, Google opted to make “For Fun” wallpapers. These wallpapers creatively incorporated the camera’s punch hole position into their design.

For the Pixel 7 series, however, the tech giant chose to go in a slightly different direction. Google’s collection will just be normal images that don’t take advantage of the punch hole’s position. Google has named the collection “Feathers,” which seems obvious given that the images feature the plumage of different birds.

As you can see below, there are 12 Google Pixel 7 wallpapers altogether. Half of the wallpapers are for the Pixel 7 and the other half are for the Pixel 7 Pro. They also feature both light and dark versions.

But don’t download them from the gallery below, because the images will be compressed and won’t look good on your screen. Instead, this link will take you to a ZIP file where you can grab the pictures in their full quality.

Google Pixel 7 wallpapers

If you like avian-themed wallpapers, these are the perfect images to adorn your phone. All of them look great, and we recommend giving them all a try to find which one fits you the best. Let us know in the comments section down below which wallpaper is your favorite.

