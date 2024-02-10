Download these aesthetic wallpapers for your phone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Have you seen the whole “aesthetic” movement on social media lately? It usually refers to visually pleasing content, whether through the use of photographic style, color schemes, order, composition, or design. Some have even related it to fashion. It’s hard to explain, but easy to recognize. And if you are a fan of this trend, we know you will love our variety of aesthetic wallpapers, which you can use on any smartphone.

Download aesthetic wallpapers here Let’s go over some of the basics first. You shouldn’t just start right-clicking and downloading the image previews you see below. These images have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. They are for demonstration purposes only. If you like one of these, click on the button below to get the full-resolution aesthetic wallpapers.

How to set your aesthetic wallpaper on any phone Thankfully, wallpapers are universal, and you can use these on any smartphone. Here are some instructions if you don’t know how to set a wallpaper already.

First, you’ll need to download the aesthetic wallpaper using the button under the previews. Make sure it’s on your phone. Either download it straight from your device, or transfer it using USB, Bluetooth, or any transferring method of preference. You can use Google Drive, or even send it to yourself via email.

Once on your device, use the steps below to set the aesthetic wallpaper on your device.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select the aesthetic wallpaper. Make your modifications and hit Set wallpaper. Select whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Select the Wallpaper option. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the aesthetic wallpaper. Make your modifications and select Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor's note: These instructions were put together using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3. The menus may be different depending on your hardware or software.

