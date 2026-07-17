I've used every Pixel since day one. The Pixel 11 needs to fix these 6 things

Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority

It’s no secret that the Pixel 11 series is on the way. Google has officially announced it will host an event on August 12 in New York to unveil the “new generation of Pixel devices,” widely expected to be the Pixel 11 series.

That said, more concrete leaks have surfaced as the launch nears. In fact, a massive leak this month has already revealed the Amazon listings for the new devices, complete with renders, specs, and pricing.

Still, the Pixel 11 series isn’t official yet, which means my inner Pixel fan can keep dreaming about the new phones. I’ve used every Pixel over the last few years, and there’s a part of me that’s been loudly calling for upgrades that Google keeps ignoring. Here are a few things I want from the Pixel 11 lineup.

What's the Pixel 11 upgrade you want most? 27 votes New modem 19 % Silicon-carbon battery 37 % Better Qi2 support/accessories 4 % 256GB of base storage 11 % Better video 26 % More AI features 4 %

Google, please ditch the Samsung modem

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Even though we got a massive Tensor upgrade last year with the Pixel 10 series, one thing that stayed the same was the Samsung Exynos 5400 modem inside. It was technically the same modem Google used for the Pixel 9 series, but paired with the chipset upgrade, it meant I didn’t really run into any connectivity issues on the Pixel 10 Pro.

As my colleague Stephen Radochia laid out in his Pixel 10 Pro XL one-year review, the modem issues were overstated during the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8, and even at times through the Pixel 9 series, but they’ve largely faded over the past year.

That said, there’s always room for improvement here. I’d love to finally see Google switch the Pixel 11 series to a MediaTek modem. There are solid rumors that Google will use MediaTek’s M90 modem this time, and that has me genuinely hopeful.

Not only would I finally get cellular performance on a Pixel that matches my other devices, like the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Pro, but I’m also hoping it leads to some real battery gains along the way.

It’s time for a proper battery upgrade

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Which brings me to the second upgrade I’m most anticipating on the Pixel 11 series: a serious battery improvement. Samsung may still be playing a stubborn game by refusing to use silicon-carbon battery technology in its phones, but Google could actually beat it to the punch here.

Other brands have been using this battery tech for nearly three to four years now, and there haven’t been many major issues reported. I’m really hoping Google finally adopts it for the Pixel 11 series. As we’ve seen elsewhere, silicon-carbon batteries can deliver higher efficiency and greater capacity in the same footprint, while also supporting similar or even faster wired charging speeds.

Unfortunately, the leaks are pointing in the opposite direction, with battery capacities actually shrinking across most of the Pixel 11 lineup, including the Pixel 11 Pro XL (down to 5,115mAh from 5,200mAh) and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold (down to 4,750mAh from 5,015mAh).

Google needs to take Qi2 more seriously

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

It’s surprising even for me to say, but the Pixel 10 series still remains the only Android flagship lineup with Qi2 (MagSafe) support right out of the box. You don’t need a third-party case to use Qi2 or MagSafe accessories, which has honestly been my favorite thing about it, since I keep my Pixel 10 Pro on a bedside drawer and use it as an overnight clock stand.

The Pixel 11 series is expected to keep the same implementation, but what I really need from Google is better accessories to go with it. The Pixelsnap lineup launched alongside the Pixel 10 series last year, and while some accessories were good, most didn’t hold up well.

Please, Google, you're the only Android brand making native Qi2 accessories, and we really need you not to screw this up.

Many users also found that the Pixel Ring Stand simply wasn’t durable, with the accessory coming loose and screws falling out just months into use. I’d even go so far as to say the range was pretty limited compared to what other accessory makers offer. Google needs to step this up with the Pixel 11.

256GB should be the new standard

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The final hardware upgrade on my list (before we move on to the software features) — and I know it’s a big thing to ask for in 2026 — is for Google to finally bump the base storage to 256GB.

Most other Android flagship makers have moved on from 128GB base storage, and so has Apple, yet Google continued to stick with 128GB for its base variants in the Pixel 10 family. It’s time to let that go and make 256GB the standard.

Thankfully, the good news this time around is that leaks have already shown that 256GB will be the base storage across every Pixel 11 series model. Of course, Google is also raising prices on most models this year, but at least the storage is heading in the right direction.

Photos are great. Video still isn’t.

Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority

Google Pixel phones are known for their camera performance and consistency across every lighting condition. And even though I don’t fully agree with that statement — Pixels are no longer the outright best compared to other ‘Ultra’ flagships on the market — they’re still solid. The Pixel 10 Pro in my pocket remains my main Android phone, and I have no complaints about its photography.

However, the same can’t be said about Google’s video recording capabilities. Pixel stills may be comparable to the best Android phones out there, but video is one area I think Google can massively improve.

The Pixel 10 Pro can already record up to 4K at 60 fps, with support for HDR and even Ultra HDR. But the actual video quality still isn’t up to par with any of the iPhones I’ve used.

In an era where everything is content-centric, this is exactly the kind of area Google should be focusing on. Getting it right would draw plenty of users over from the iPhone world. We don’t need a wealth of fancy features. We just need videos that look natural, rather than over-sharpened and overprocessed.

Give me more control over AI

Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority

Compared to other Android phones, Pixels are arguably the most AI-centric. Google always spends a lot of time talking up its new AI features and implementations, but plenty of Pixel owners I know haven’t used them even once.

The one software feature I really need Google to add to the Pixel 11 series is the ability to turn off all AI features from a single settings page. I want to see a dedicated area where you can disable individual AI features or switch them all off at once.

Not everyone wants their data used or tracked, or AI running in the background. Some people just want a clean phone that performs well, looks great, and has excellent software, and that’s exactly what a Pixel can deliver.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

On the other hand, one area where I think Google can do better is automation. The iPhone has had the Shortcuts app for years, and with the iOS 27 update, Apple is bringing the ability to create shortcuts simply by describing what you want. I’d love to see Google implement something similar on Pixel phones.

Pixels do offer features like Pixel Rules, but it’s seriously undercooked, and I think there’s a lot of room for Google to improve it.

Overall, there’s still plenty of room for Google to improve with the Pixel 11 series. Whether the company actually delivers on any of this is another thing entirely. We’ll know more next month, but based on the leaks we have seen so far, I’m keeping my hopes firmly reserved this year.

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