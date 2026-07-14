More deleted Pixel 11 Amazon listings reveal full US pricing and specs

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TL;DR An Android Authority reader has shared additional screenshots of deleted Amazon listings that reveal US pricing, storage options, and specs for nearly the entire Pixel 11 lineup.

The leaked listings confirm Google is making 256GB the new base storage tier across the Pixel 11 family, while the Pro models may reserve 16GB RAM for higher-capacity variants.

Google has since removed the listings from its official Amazon storefront.

Just hours after deleted Amazon listings gave us a look at the Pixel 11 series in official-looking renders, an Android Authority reader has shared more screenshots revealing US pricing, storage options, and additional specifications for Google’s upcoming flagship lineup.

The screenshots were shared with us by reader Ali Choudary, who says he found the pages on Google’s official Amazon storefront before they were taken down. According to Choudary, searching for Google’s internal model numbers 4CS4 (Pixel 11), CGY4 (Pixel 11 Pro), PKK4 (Pixel 11 Pro XL), and 9YI4 (Pixel 11 Pro Fold) surfaced the listings. Google has since removed them from Amazon.

The leaked listings paint the clearest picture yet of Google’s upcoming phones ahead of the expected August 12 Made by Google launch.

Pixel 11 pricing appears to start at $899 with 256GB

Ali Choudary

The leaked listings show the base Pixel 11 in so-called Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, and Obsidian colors, with 256GB storage, is priced at $899. Droid Life also spotted a 512GB variant priced at $1,019, all but confirming that Google is dropping the longstanding 128GB entry-level option entirely. Both storage tiers are listed with 12GB of RAM.

The listings also include the following specs for the Pixel 11: 6.3-inch OLED display

2,856 x 1,280 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

4,985mAh battery

13MP front camera

Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6E

Weight: 204g

Pixel 11 Pro may introduce a surprising RAM split

Screenshots our reader shared with us reveal the following Pixel 11 Pro pricing: 256GB (Canyon): $1,099

512GB (Canyon): $1,219

1TB (Canyon): $1,449

1TB (Obsidian): $1,449 One screenshot also lists additional specifications for what appears to be the 512GB Canyon model, including: 6.3-inch display

4,850mAh battery

120x digital zoom

13MP front camera Droid Life uncovered additional details from the listings that suggest Google may be changing its RAM strategy this year. According to the publication, the 256GB Pixel 11 Pro will ship with 12GB of RAM, while the 512GB and 1TB variants retain 16GB. That would be a departure from the Pixel 10 Pro lineup, where every storage configuration included 16GB of RAM.

The ongoing industry-wide memory supply constraints could be behind the move, although Google hasn’t confirmed any of these details.

Pixel 11 Pro XL pricing also leaks

The leaked screenshots include one Pixel 11 Pro XL configuration with 512GB storage, priced at $1,419.

Droid Life’s report fills in the remaining lineup, suggesting the Pro XL will be priced as follows: 256GB: $1,299

512GB: $1,419

1TB: $1,649 As with the smaller Pro model, the leaked listings suggest the 256GB Pro XL will feature 12GB of RAM, while the larger storage options retain 16GB of RAM. Other listed specifications include: 6.8-inch OLED display

2,992 x 1,344 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

5,115mAh battery

13MP front camera

Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6E

Weight: 226g

Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets a price bump

Ali Choudary

Our readers’ screenshots reveal these Pixel 11 Pro Fold prices:

256GB (Obsidian): $1,899

512GB (Obsidian): $2,019

512GB (Olive): $2,019

Interestingly, the Olive finish appears to correspond to the Pine color that leaked yesterday, suggesting one may be an internal or placeholder name.

Droid Life’s report also suggests there’s a 1TB model priced at $2,249, with every storage option paired with 16GB of RAM. Additional listed specifications include: 6.5-inch outer OLED display

2,342 x 1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

4,750mAh battery

13MP front camera

Folded dimensions of 6.11 × 5.92 × 0.4 inches

Weight: 239g

Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6E One detail worth noting is the listed 4,750mAh battery, which would actually be smaller than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s 5,015mAh pack. Given that several other listing details appear unfinished, it’s possible this battery figure is also placeholder information.

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