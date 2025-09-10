Google's new Pixelsnap Ring Stand is stumbling out of the gate with early issues

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are reporting that there’s an issue with the Pixelsnap Ring Stand.

It appears that the screws that hold the ring to the magnetic panel are becoming loose.

One of the more exciting aspects of the Pixel 10’s launch was the announcement of the new Pixelsnap accessories. These MagSafe-like items can magnetically snap onto the Pixel 10 without the need for a special case. Now that the Pixel 10 has been out for a couple of weeks, plenty of owners have had the opportunity to use these products. Although they have only been available for a short amount of time, it appears one Pixelsnap accessory is already running into issues.

Spotted by 9to5Google, multiple reports are coming in through Reddit about a problem with the Pixelsnap Ring Stand. According to the reports, the issue deals with the screws near the hinge, which keep the metal ring attached to the magnetic panel and provide the resistance to prop the Pixel 10 up. These users claim that the screws are becoming undone.

One owner states that the screws have loosened to the point where the Pixelsnap Ring Stand can no longer hold the weight of their phone. This user claims that they only had the product for two days before the problem showed up. Another owner says that the stand started to feel a little wobbly after the first week, with the screws eventually falling out on their own. They add that the screws somehow got sandwiched between the case and Ring Stand, leaving shallow scratches behind.

If you’re having issues with the Pixelsnap Ring Stand, there are plenty of alternatives you can turn to. For example, there’s the Spigen O-Mag Ring and the Anker Magnetic Phone Grip.

