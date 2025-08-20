The Pixel 10 phones go all-in on Qi2 with Pixelsnap, but one model's leading the pack

TL;DR Google’s Pixel 10 series debuts built-in Pixelsnap magnets for Qi2 wireless charging and MagSafe-style accessories.

All models support Qi2 at 15W, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the only device with Qi2.2 for 25W charging.

Pixelsnap works with Google’s new chargers, stands, and cases, plus many MagSafe and Made for Google accessories.

iPhone owners have enjoyed MagSafe for years, letting them snap on magnetic chargers, stands, wallets, and more. Meanwhile, Android users looked a touch of envy. Some brands have tried similar features, but often with compromises like optional magnetic cases. The new Pixel 10 lineup changes that. All four models, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, have Pixelsnap magnets built into the phone, making them the first of the big Android brands to be Qi2-ready out of the box.

Pixelsnap makes sticking accessories to your phone easier. What’s more, the magnets inside the phones include a vertical orientation magnet in addition to the circular magnet, allowing for precise orientation.

Pixelsnap on the Pixel 10 series is also tied to the Qi2 wireless charging standard inspired by MagSafe. Qi2 enables precise alignment for efficient charging at up to 15W, while the newer Qi2.2 spec, which appears in the Pixel 10 series, pushes that ceiling to 25W.

Qi2 charging speeds for all Pixel 10 phones Every Pixel 10 model supports Qi2 charging. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro top out at 15W with Qi2-certified chargers when paired with a 20W or higher USB-C adapter. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the first foldable with Qi2 wireless charging built in, also supports Pixelsnap charging at up to 15W.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL steps things up with Qi2.2 support, hitting 25W when used with a Qi2.2-certified charger and a 35W or higher adapter. Google says its own Pixelsnap Charger and Charger with Stand can hit that top speed.

Pixelsnap Charger

Google

Google’s entry-level magnetic charger works with all Pixel 10 models and supports Qi2 charging, or Qi2.2 speeds if you have the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It starts at $39.99 and can be paired with any compatible USB-C power adapter.

Pixelsnap Charger with Stand

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This $69.99 option docks your Pixel in portrait or landscape mode so you can watch videos, check notifications, display screensavers or photo slideshows, keep an eye on the weather, control smart home devices, or simply use it as a desk clock while charging. The charger detaches from the stand for travel and supports up to 25W on the Pro XL.

Pixelsnap Ring Stand

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This $29.99 magnetic grip and stand combo works in both portrait and landscape orientation for video calls, movies, or lazy scrolling. It’s thin enough against the device to slip into your pocket or purse.

Pixelsnap Cases

Google

Starting at $49.99, these official Pixel 10 series cases are designed so you can use any Pixelsnap accessory without removing the case.

In terms of color, the cases for the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro come in Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, Porcelain, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass. The Pixel 10 Pro XL cases are limited to Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, and Porcelain, while the Pro 10 Fold cases only come in Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian.

On the point of working with accessories, Pixelsnap isn’t a closed shop. Google says it works with thousands of magnetic accessories, including certified Made for Google options like car mounts, chargers, grips, and wallets. Many existing MagSafe products should snap on just fine, too.

Google is also introducing the Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger. It’s the fastest dual-port option for Pixel phones, using a proprietary algorithm to prioritize charging your Pixel while still powering a second device at the same time.​

Availability The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are available to pre-order starting today and will hit shelves on August 28. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also up for pre-order today and will launch on October 9. Pixelsnap accessories launch alongside the phones and are available to order now.

