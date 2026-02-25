5 reasons why I’m skipping the Galaxy S26 Ultra and getting a Pixel 10 Pro XL instead

All right, we finally have two top-tier Android phones for 2026 out in the market: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. Both devices carry a unique personality that they’ve stayed true to for a good few years. The largest Pixel feels like it’s a close part of the Pixel 10 family, while Samsung’s Ultra feels like a distinct elite version of its regular flagships, donning a separate design and visual identity.

Both the Galaxy and the Pixel have matured enough that they feel solid handsets in their own right. However, there is only one that has my heart set on it — and it’s the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Here’s why I would get it over the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with zero reservations.

Which would you buy in 2026? 17 votes Pixel 10 Pro XL 65 % Galaxy S26 Ultra 12 % Waiting for price drops 12 % Neither 12 %

Magnets

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

I don’t know how else to put it into words, but magnets make everything better. I am surrounded by smartphones that support magnetic wireless charging, and I have a bunch of accessories around my home where I can drop them mindlessly and know they’ll charge for sure. That has been true for iPhones for years, but the new Pixel 10 range has solidified that habit of mine — one that I can’t even think of going back from.

While we had high hopes that Samsung would follow Google’s lead and finally include proper magnets for wireless charging and open up its phones to a world full of MagSafe-compatible accessories, we have only been disappointed so far. Since that’s not changing this year either, I think I’d be better off going with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Yes, magnets are that big of a deal.

Pixels are an AI powerhouse

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung has been upping its AI game for a couple of iterations now, and this year feels even more elaborate. There’s Photo Assist to help you edit photos with simple prompts, Audio Eraser that now works across third-party apps, a new Screenshot Analyzer that does what it says on the box, Now Brief, which helps remember things on your behalf, and much, much more.

That’s all appreciated until you look closely and realize that a lot of these features first appeared on Pixel phones, only for Samsung to later copy them. Google and Android are light-years ahead in AI compared to any other smartphone maker, and that shows in both the quality and quantity of AI features found on Pixel phones — and they keep coming.

It’s also no surprise that both Samsung and now even Apple have started relying on Google’s Gemini as the underlying tech to power their own AI features. If I can have it all and be ahead of everyone else with a Pixel 10 Pro XL, why would I settle for a latecomer?

Save cash for accessories

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I actually mean it. With both phones offering the same 256GB of base storage, you are essentially saving $100 by going for the Pixel 10 Pro XL instead of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. At $1,300, the Samsung is quite a pricey phone; you will easily find the Pixel 10 Pro XL retailing for much lower on online stores, since it’s already been out for a few months. The Pixel is just a better deal overall, even after factoring in the Galaxy’s launch offers.

And that $100 (or more, if you are frugal) can get you started with some excellent accessories, right from a good-quality case to a magnetic charger for your desk that will save you from all the cable mess.

Day-one Android updates

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Pixels are software-first phones, and that continues to be their strongest point. With Google’s commitment to seven years of Android updates, Pixels simply become top-tier smartphones. One might argue that Samsung also offers a similar commitment, but there is a big difference here.

We’ve all seen that Samsung prioritizes its newer phones during software rollouts, and older models are progressively pushed back in the queue for receiving the latest updates. There are many times when Google releases its next Android version while older Samsung flagships are still getting the previous one.

Combine all the AI enhancements that come to Pixels first with Android updates that match Apple’s cadence of day-one releases across the range, and Google’s phones make a strong case for themselves here. Everyone who cares about recent software updates already knows exactly what the Pixel 10 Pro XL brings to the table.

Battery performance

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

For everyday performance, the Tensor G5 processor offers adequate horsepower. It may not win benchmark wars against Qualcomm chips, but that’s not what it was designed for. It’s tuned for everyday performance and neural processing, and Pixels actually excel at that. And that slightly lower performance ceiling is actually a good thing for the battery.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a marginally larger 5,200mAh battery (versus 5,000mAh on the Galaxy S26 Ultra). Now combine that with the Tensor’s lower power draw, and you have a phone that should comparatively last noticeably longer in everyday life.

Even though the Galaxy S26 Ultra this time comes with much faster wired and wireless charging speeds, that massive 6.9-inch display, although beautiful, is a serious battery hog. For any extra battery capacity I can get, I take it with open arms.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is no slouch either

Paul Jones / Android Authority

I know that if I were in the market for an ultra-premium non-foldable handset right now, I’d definitely pick up the Pixel 10 Pro XL. That doesn’t mean you have to do the same thing, though. Samsung’s phone is still a no-brainer — and the only option — if you want stylus input on your phone.

Moreover, despite its massive size, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is noticeably lighter than the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is great news for people with sensitive wrists. Not to forget the fancy new privacy screen that selectively hides sensitive information from anyone peeking at your display.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has so much going for itself that it still makes for a great ultra-premium phone — it’s just not for me this year.

Follow