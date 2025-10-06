Search results for

Google may be planning to drop Samsung for the Tensor G6's modem for a very good reason

Google may move on from Samsung for the Tensor G6's modem.
By

34 minutes ago

Google Pixel 6 event 2021 rick osterloh tensor
Luka Mlinar / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google may not use a Samsung modem for its next chip.
  • A rumor suggests that the tech giant may pick MediaTek’s M90 modem instead.
  • The reason may be that the M90 modem is faster and more energy efficient.

When Google first dipped its toe into the world of semi-custom silicon development, it tapped Samsung to be its partner. After the Tensor G4, Google shook things up by switching to TSMC for the Tensor G5 (the chip in the Pixel 10). However, Google still turned to Samsung for the Tensor G5’s modem. A new rumor suggests Google could ditch Samsung completely for the next Tensor chip.

According to tipster Mystic Leaks on Telegram (via SammyGuru), the Mountain View-based firm is looking to go in a different direction with the modem on the Tensor G6. Instead of turning to Samsung again, it’s said that Google plans to make a switch to MediaTek. It’s reported that Google wants to use MediaTek’s M90 modem.

When MediaTek debuted the M90 at MWC 2025, the company boasted that the modem uses AI and 5G features that allow for “differentiated performance with more design flexibility.” It’s also said that the modem is designed to “enhance power efficiency and device performance” and offers a downlink performance of up to 12Gbps. It appears this caught Google’s attention, as the modem is expected to be faster and more energy-efficient than Samsung’s offering.

Older leaks suggest that Google is focusing on making its next chip run cooler and more efficiently. This new modem rumor would make sense given that knowledge. We’ve also seen leaks suggesting that Tensor G6 could use a 2nm process, which could make the Pixel 11 one of the first flagships with a 2nm chip.

