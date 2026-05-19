Apple may finally close the AI gap with Android in iOS 27

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly trying to make its AI features better with iOS 27.

The company could introduce new writing tools and a grammar-checking feature.

It is also working on AI shortcuts and new wallpaper creation features.

Ever since Apple Intelligence was first announced, it has been largely forgettable. However, Apple is trying to improve its AI with iOS 27, and a new report from Bloomberg sheds light on some of the AI features we can expect to see.

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According to the report, Apple is building on the “Writing Tools” feature already available in iOS 26 and trying to make it more discoverable and useful. The company might add a “Write with Siri” button at the top of the keyboard and also show a “Help Me Write” option when Siri is activated, and a text field is selected.

Additionally, Apple could also introduce a new grammar-checking feature to help iPhone and iPad users write without errors. Per the report, the feature will display suggested improvements in a translucent menu that slides up from the bottom of the screen.

Users will be able to accept, ignore, or reject suggestions individually, similar to services like Grammarly or QuillBot.

Improvements to “Writing Tools” aren’t the only AI features coming with iOS 27. The report goes on to say that Apple will also introduce AI-powered shortcut creation. This could help users create shortcuts more easily by using natural language to describe what they want the shortcut to do.

I’m cautiously optimistic about the new AI shortcuts feature. Having created many shortcuts on my iPhone, I have come to appreciate both the power and the complexity of creating new ones. Using natural language to describe what I want a shortcut to do would be much easier, for sure. However, I have firsthand experience with Apple Intelligence letting me down, so I’m not getting too excited just yet.

Apple is reportedly also working on a new feature inside the wallpaper picker. iOS 27 could let users generate new wallpapers using the Image Playground app. It is worth noting that the Image Playground app itself is also expected to receive improvements with iOS 27.

We’ll get to learn more about iOS 27 and every other Apple operating system at the WWDC keynote on June 8.

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