These are the MagSafe and Qi2 accessories for the Pixel 10 I recommend

Sure, the new Pixel 10 phones come with a bunch of new features, but none of them even come close in substance to the arrival of Qi2 wireless charging. That’s one big upgrade for the Android ecosystem as a whole, one that adds so much convenience. On top of that, it opens up a whole new world of accessories for you to pick from — the entire array of MagSafe-compatible accessories can now work with the Pixel 10.

Here are some of my favorite MagSafe/Qi2 accessories for your new Pixel 10 series phones.

Which MagSafe/Qi2 accessory would you grab first for your Pixel 10? 14 votes Charger 43 % Case 43 % Power Bank 0 % Other snap-on accessories 14 %

Pixelsnap Charger with Stand

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google has launched its own suite of Qi2-compatible accessories that carry the same simplistic Google aesthetic we’ve seen on other products. The Pixelsnap Charger with Stand — as much of a mouthful as the name is — is a perfect accessory that pairs stylistically with your Pixel 10 series phones. It’s essentially just the charging puck Google sells separately with a stand to hold the phone in a floating position.

Google’s presentation even showed off a new iPhone StandBy-like lockscreen interface when the Pixel 10 is charging on a wireless charger — that’s a nice little perk too.

UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 2-in-1 foldable charger

Ugreen

If Google’s stand feels too basic and you want something that can charge more of your Qi-enabled devices, you’re better off getting a 2-in-1 charger. This one from UGREEN can charge your Pixel and your wireless earphones in a single go. This is the kind of accessory I’d like to keep on my desk to make sure all my stuff stays juiced up through the day.

A good thing about this charger is that it folds too, making it easier to carry around in a backpack — that’s two chargers in one that you’re carrying instead of separate cables for all your accessories.

Google’s Pixelsnap Case

Google

That indigo color on the Pixel 10 really does shine, and if that screams your style, Google’s first-party cases are meant for you. You already know they’re Qi2-compatible from their name — the Pixelsnap branding is a dead giveaway. These super-soft silicone cases offer tons of protection while letting you snap your wireless accessories on with ease.

Google’s colorways can match your phone’s tint, but you can also go wild mixing and matching colors as you like. Whatever floats your boat.

Mous Limitless Case

If you want to go the other way and flaunt a bit of subtle sophistication, you can pick the Mous Limitless case, available in a handful of finishes. It’s a grippy case that hugs your Pixel 10 and protects it from corner hits. And you can customize it with a few finishes on the back — you’ve got wooden and carbon fiber options, but my favorite has to be the leather one.

It goes perfectly with the more toned-down colors of the Pro. And with magnetic coils built in, the case is perfect for snapping a wallet on too.

ESR MagSafe wallet

ESR/Amazon

Who carries a separate wallet anymore? From your driver’s license to your credit cards, everything lives on your phone now. But if you still need to carry some cash or a couple of cards, you can just snap a tiny wallet onto your Pixel 10’s back and get going.

iPhone users have long flaunted this neat little trick that makes the phone physically multipurpose. Now that Pixels have Qi2 too, you can use ESR’s MagSafe wallet with your new Pixel and live the wallet-free dream.

Anker 621 MagGo power bank

Technically, you could use wireless power banks with older Pixels too, but the experience used to be shabby at best. You had to keep the phone and the power bank still on the table, and using the phone with the power bank attached was a chore.

This MagSafe/Qi2-compatible power bank from Anker stays on your phone while you’re using it. The 5,000mAh capacity is perfect — not so big that it makes the whole setup too bulky to use with both hands, but still enough juice for midday top-ups. If I were you, I’d stack one of these in every backpack I own.

ESR 15W MagSafe car mount

ESR/Amazon

If you can have a wireless charger on your nightstand or in your bag, then why not in your car too? This car mount clicks onto the car’s AC vents, so no nasty glue residue or professional installation needed. The charger keeps your phone topped up while the magnets hold it tight for you.

This would be particularly handy if you have an older car without a screen or Android Auto support. Your phone could double up as the car screen for the entire drive while it plays music in the car via Bluetooth.

Magnetic phone ring holder

Amazon

Google launched its own ring holder for the new Pixels. It’s a handy tool that props open to work as a kickstand, putting your Pixel upright for a video call or in landscape mode for watching a movie on a flight. But you don’t have to spend top dollar on such a nifty tool from Google, You can easily find third-party alternatives that are equally versatile, if not more so, and cost a fraction of Google’s.

This generic alternative costs just $8 and has a set of concentric rings with hinges that fold into different shapes to form a stand, or just a hook for your index finger when gripping the phone.

The nerd in me already loves magnets — they make everything better. And they’re just so much fun on handsets. They’re not only functional for enabling accessories and charging, they also let you personalize your phone with add-ons that go beyond just cases.

So, which one is your favorite MagSafe/Qi2 accessory for the Pixel 10 series? Let us know in the comments below.

