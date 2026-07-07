Google sets the date for next month's Pixel 11 launch event

TL;DR Google just started sending out invites for its Pixel 11 launch event.

The festivities will take place on August 12 in New York City.

We’re expecting to see the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

With summer fully upon us, Google’s next Pixel smartphones feel closer than ever — but when will they actually debut? We’ve been asking ourselves that question for months now, and while we’ve been anticipating another August event based on recent trends, the actual date has so far been a mystery. Today we’re finally starting to get answers, as invites to the event begin going out.

Over on X, it’s ironically Apple-news superstar Mark Gurman who we first spotted sharing the invite, where we see Google planning to show off the new Pixels on August 12 in New York.

In addition to all those Pixel 11 handsets, we’re also looking forward to Google unveiling its new Pixel Watch 5.

If Google sticks with the same sort of tempo we saw with recent-year Pixel launches, we’d expect initial pre-orders to open up straight away, and the very first hardware to begin landing in shoppers’ hands another week or so down the line. It’s very possible that we see yet another situation where Pro Fold orders take another few weeks for fulfillment to get underway, pushing availability out into September or even October.

Even now knowing this date, we’ve still got loads of questions about how this new hardware will arrive, especially on the heels of the recent leak we saw detailing Pixel 11 storage options and pricing. Everything’s getting more expensive these days, and it sounds like we could reasonably anticipate prices around $100 higher than last year for similar configurations.

Finally, we’re curious about that copper color we’re seeing in Google’s invite here. The most recent leaks we’ve seen haven’t mentioned a similar bronze/gold colorway for any of the Pixel 11 models, so we’re very interested in learning if this is just a bit of an artistic flourish, or if it could really be teasing a new color option. At least we’ll have our answer in just a little over a month!

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