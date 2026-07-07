After 10 months with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, I’m tired of the nonsense

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

It feels like Google has been through the gauntlet with its Pixel smartphones. The company definitely took its lumps after moving to Tensor chipsets with the Pixel 6, but it felt like the plan was finally coming together. The Pixel 8 Pro was the first time since the Pixel 2 XL that I had confidence carrying around a Google flagship, and the company built on that success with the Pixel 9 series.

I expected more of the same with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and that’s what I got. I’ve been pleased with the hardware, and the software experience is solid. There’s always background noise with Pixels, but most of it is overblown.

I’ve used the Pixel 10 Pro XL for 10 months, and while it’s not a perfect phone, it’s much better than people give it credit for — even if there are challenges for Google lurking around the corner.

What has been your Google Pixel 10 Pro XL experience? 33 votes It's been excellent. The phone is smooth, and I love using it. 67 % Plagued by overheating, bugs, and poor performance. 33 %

Pixel problems often get more attention than they should

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s almost impossible for me to hold back my frustration when talking about modern Pixel phones. The discussions always devolve into the same old complaints. I’m sorry that your Pixel overheats. I don’t think you’re imagining the issue, but I’m sure some combination of updates, charging, Android Auto, or poor connectivity is causing a temporary problem with your phone. If it were as widespread and severe as people claim, you would see mass returns with customers forming lines outside of carrier stores — but that’s not happening.

It’s an easy way to score points and upvotes on Reddit posts because it evokes a time when Google had overheating Pixel problems. Yes, the early Tensor chipsets struggled. But I wasn’t worried my hand was going to catch on fire. My Pixel 6 and later Pixel 7 Pro would occasionally feel uncomfortable to hold without a case while charging and running background updates, but the real problem was battery life. Poor thermal performance equals poor efficiency, and that was the heart of the issue.

It’s also maddening to see the same people complain about Pixels over and over, as if they didn’t have other phones to put in their pockets. I was recently testing Motorola and Samsung devices, both of which got pretty hot to the touch while charging. I can remember several phones that suffered from thermal issues much worse than anything I’ve had on Pixels in the last few years.

Google always has improvements to make, and Pixels are far from perfect, but the narrative has gotten out of hand and should be put into perspective.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL’s hardware and software are in a good place (whether you like it or not)

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Whenever I’m testing a new Pixel, there are a few things I focus on. The Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 Pro XL has been Google’s best-performing chipset. It’s snappy, and the overheating has been kept to a minimum. The daily driving experience is enjoyable, and the phone stacks up surprisingly well against devices with more powerful chipsets. Using a Galaxy S26 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro XL side by side doesn’t display the massive gulf in speed you’ve been led to believe. The Tensor G5 definitely has some shortcomings that I’ll discuss, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a great experience.

I’ve had problems with modems on previous Pixel phones, but I’ve had none with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. I get a comparable signal to other phones where I’d expect it, and I don’t get the random data disconnects or overheating I used to get on a phone like the Pixel 7a. Modems absolutely make a difference on modern smartphones, and I do believe a significant reason for Pixel battery life improvements is the modem upgrades.

Pixel charging speeds are still substandard in 2026, and you’ll notice how slow it is to top off. However, I get two days of mixed use without breaking a sweat — something I haven’t always been able to claim about Pixels.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While Google’s cameras no longer completely dominate the competition, they are still in the conversation for the best. I’m continuously impressed by Night Sight on my Pixel 10 Pro XL, even if Motorola and Samsung have caught up (or surpassed) Google in other areas. I don’t care much for Gemini’s AI camera wizardry, but there is a full slate of options there if you enjoy Auto Best Take or Camera Coach.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL really shines with its software. Google’s Material 3 Expressive design is fantastic, and Android 17 packs a few excellent user experience improvements, like app bubbles for multitasking. Android 17 hasn’t been perfect, which I’ll discuss in a moment, but it’s still the reason I recommend Pixels to first-time Android users. The jury is out on most Gemini Intelligence features, and if Google can make them work as advertised, I’ll be pleased. However, they aren’t a reason I’d buy a Pixel. Thankfully, there is enough else to like about Google’s software that keeps me coming back — even if AI doesn’t get me excited.

Google has some challenges ahead that worry me

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I’ve had a solid experience with Android 17, but it’s not perfect, and plenty of users are having issues. There’s always a little noise around software updates, but the Android 17 upgrade has more than usual.

Some users are experiencing 5G issues, battery drain, and missed touch inputs on the display. I have noticed that my Pixel 10 Pro XL switches more aggressively between 5G and LTE connections, but I don’t lose data, which is an important distinction. I enjoy what Android 17 brings to the table, but Google needs to get out ahead of complaints. If there are issues, the company needs to fix them — quickly. It wasn’t that long ago that Android 12 was a disaster, and it harmed Google’s reputation with Pixels. I’d hate to see all the progress made over the last few years thrown away.

It’s also true that Pixels wouldn’t be my first choice for mobile gamers. The company is working on GPU optimizations, and Google’s Vulkan transition should help with smoother frame rates, but as prices creep up, it’s no longer acceptable for Pixels to lag behind. Leaks suggest the Tensor G6 will be more powerful, and I hope so. If the Pixel 11 Pro XL features 16GB of RAM, I’d be shocked if prices didn’t increase. If we’re shelling out more, Google shouldn’t be surprised if we expect more from Tensor, even if the software experience is superior.

All told, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has been a wonderful phone in the time I’ve used it. You may have different preferences for what you want in a smartphone, but you’re free to buy something else. There was a time when Google deserved all the hate being thrown its way, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL is Exhibit A on why those days are (mostly) gone.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Excellent build quality • Improved camera flexibility • Smooth-as-ever software MSRP: $1,199.00 Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon

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