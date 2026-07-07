Google Pixel 11 prices leak, complete with major base storage shakeup

TL;DR Google is reportedly eliminating the 128GB base storage tier, meaning the Pixel 11 series will start at 256GB.

European starting prices are expected to rise by roughly €100 across the board, with the standard Pixel 11 potentially starting at €999.

The lineup is rumored to be announced on August 11, 2026, ahead of an August 20 release date.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series sometime in late August. Specs and renders of the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold have already leaked, so we already have a fair idea of what’s in store. What we didn’t know was the price, especially given the AI-driven price increase. Now, a new leak is giving us a detailed picture of what the Pixel 11 series could cost, and it’s not looking great.

According to a new report from Dealabs, Google is said to eliminate the 128GB base tier entirely this year, moving the lineup to a starting capacity of 256GB. Power users opting for the Pixel 11 Pro series will be able to choose up to 1TB of storage.

Further, these are the expected colors and storage variants for each of the Pixel 11 phones: Pixel 11 (256GB/512GB): Light Sterling (gray), Midnight Haze (black), Fuchsia (pink), Moss (green)

Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB/512 GB): Light Fog (white), Midnight Haze (black), Dune (pink), Pine (green)

Pixel 11 Pro Fold (256GB/512 GB): Midnight Haze (black), Pine (green)

Pixel 11 Pro/Pro XL/Pro Fold (1TB): Available only in Midnight Haze (black) The real shocker (but one you might have seen coming) is that the European pricing for the entire Pixel 11 family is said to rise by roughly €100 across the board.

For the standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro, this increase could effectively mean buyers might pay what the 256GB variants cost in previous generations, with the entry-level Pixel 11 potentially starting at €999 (~$1,140) and the Pro at €1,199 (~$1,370). However, the premium Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold could be facing straight price hikes, with the Pro XL allegedly starting at €1,399 (~$1,600) and the Fold pushing up to a steep €1,999 (~$2,285) for the 256GB base configurations.

Phone Storage Leaked EU pricing Leaked UK pricing Phone Pixel 11

Storage 256GB

Leaked EU pricing €999

Leaked UK pricing £879

Phone Pixel 11

Storage 512GB

Leaked EU pricing €1,129

Leaked UK pricing £999

Phone Pixel 11 Pro

Storage 256GB

Leaked EU pricing €1,199

Leaked UK pricing £1,079

Phone Pixel 11 Pro

Storage 512GB

Leaked EU pricing €1,329

Leaked UK pricing £1,199

Phone Pixel 11 Pro

Storage 1TB

Leaked EU pricing €1,589

Leaked UK pricing £1,429

Phone Pixel 11 Pro XL

Storage 256GB

Leaked EU pricing €1,399

Leaked UK pricing £1,279

Phone Pixel 11 Pro XL

Storage 512GB

Leaked EU pricing €1,529

Leaked UK pricing £1,399

Phone Pixel 11 Pro XL

Storage 1TB

Leaked EU pricing €1,789

Leaked UK pricing £1,629

Phone Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Storage 256GB

Leaked EU pricing €1,999

Leaked UK pricing £1,799

Phone Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Storage 512GB

Leaked EU pricing €2,129

Leaked UK pricing £1,919

Phone Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Storage 1TB

Leaked EU pricing €2,389

Leaked UK pricing £2,149



For context, the Pixel 10 started at €899 and the Pixel 10 Pro at €1,099 for the 128GB variant (but started at $799 and $999 in the US, respectively). The price appears to remain equivalent for the 256GB variant, which is the silver lining in this news. The Pro XL and Pro Fold appear to be on track for a straight price increase, though.

Note that EU pricing doesn’t always directly convert/translate into US pricing, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for good news. Google can also have a different regional strategy for the base variant, but given that Apple and Samsung have dropped the 128GB base storage variant in their flagship lineups, the writing is on the wall for the Pixel 11, too.

When will the Pixel 11 launch? Here’s what the leak says The report also mentions that the Pixel 11 will likely be announced on August 11, 2026, with pre-orders potentially opening the same day. The Pixel 11 will go on sale on August 20, 2026.

Google hasn’t shared any official word on what’s happening with the Pixel 11 series, so take all this information with a pinch of salt. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

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