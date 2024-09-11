PS5 Pro specs: How does it compare to the PS5 Slim?

We’re now well into the PlayStation 5‘s life cycle. After the first iteration of the console launched in November 2020, the redesigned PS5 Slim debuted three years later. However, it wasn’t to be the final version. Instead, Sony unveiled the PS5 Pro to cap off the most powerful console generation yet. But what is it, and how does the PS5 Pro specs sheet compare to the standard model? Find out below.

PS5 Pro specs vs PS5 Slim: What are the big upgrades?

PlayStation

As its name suggests, the PS5 Pro builds on the foundation of the standard PS5 models, offering faster frame rates and higher fidelity.

In short, this means gamers don’t need to choose between Performance Mode and Fidelity Mode on the PS5 Pro — thanks to the hardware improvements, they can use both simultaneously. In even shorter terms, this means the Pro is capable of 4K 60fps console gaming.

Here’s everything the new Pro console brings to the screen:

Faster GPU and memory The core part of the improved PS5 Pro gaming experience stems from an upgraded GPU, with 67% more Compute Units paired with 28% faster memory. This offers 45% faster gameplay rendering compared to the base model.

Sony has yet to offer raw numbers and specs, but we’ll update this section once they are available.

Advanced Ray Tracing The PS5 Pro also offers faster ray tracing performance, varying between double and sometimes triple the casting speed available on the current standard console.

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution This new AI-powered upscaling technology ropes in machine learning to add detail to games that don’t natively support higher fidelity.

Backwards compatibility features Thankfully, the PS5 Pro retains the series’ backward compatibility with PS4 games. More specifically, the company is introducing PS5 Pro Game Boost, which supports “more than 8,500 backwards compatible PS4 games” on the PS5. Enhanced Image Quality is also available for other select PS4 titles.

Other upgraded hardware For those who can’t run ethernet cables across their living room floor, the PS5 Pro will support Wi-Fi 7, a welcome upgrade from the PS5 Slim’s Wi-Fi 6 limitation.

Additionally, resolutions up to 8K and frame rates up to 120Hz are supported, as well as variable refresh rate support on supported screens.

The console also launches with a 2TB drive but no disc drive. Sony notes that gamers with extensive physical collections can purchase an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive separately. It’s the same drive used on the PS5 Slim.

PS5 Pro specs: Which games are supported?

PlayStation Studios Horizon Forbidden West

As mentioned, many older PS4 titles and the full list of PS5 titles will run on the PS5 Pro. If they support the PS5 Pro features mentioned, the game will bear the PS5 Pro Enhanced label. Here are some of the titles listed by Sony that’ll wear it at the console’s debut:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

This isn’t an exhaustive list, so expect several games to receive free updates to match the PS5 Pro standards after the console debuts.

PS5 Pro design: What’s new?

PlayStation

The PS5 Pro is decidedly a PS5, but it does have a few accents that set it apart. The most apparent is the additional black louvers, now located along the middle of the machine, to improve overall cooling. Sony confirms that cover plates will be available for the console in the future, and given the console’s design, these will likely arrive in four distinct pieces.

The PS5 Pro is the same height as the original PS5 but is the same width as the Slim.

In terms of dimensions, the PS5 Pro is the same height as the original PS5 but is the same width as the Slim. It can also be set vertically but requires the separately sold Vertical Stand. This should make it easier to directly replace your older or newer PS5 console without purchasing a new cabinet or TV stand to house it.

The PS5 Pro includes two USB-C ports up front, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port at the rear. There’s also an ethernet port if you don’t have a Wi-Fi 7 router.

When and where can I buy the PS5 Pro?

PlayStation

The PS5 Pro will be available to preorder from September 26, 2024, with general sales commencing November 7. Let’s hope Sony doesn’t suffer from its early PS5 stock issues with the Pro model. You can grab yours through PlayStation’s online store and major retailers. Sony will continue to sell the PS5 Slim model to those who don’t need the upscaled experience.

The PS5 Pro will be $699 in the US and comes with a DualSense wireless controller and Astro’s Playroom preinstalled.

