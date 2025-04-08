Gmail's 'Help Me Write' will now help even more people... write

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail’s Help Me Write feature now supports Japanese and Korean.

This expansion comes after Google recently added support for French, German, and Italian.

Help Me Write now supports eight languages.

Google has brought plenty of AI tools to its various services, and Gmail has also received a handy Help Me Write feature. This allows you to compose and refine emails using Gemini. The search giant recently expanded the list of supported languages, and we’re now seeing another expansion.

Google announced via a blog post that Gmail’s Help Me Write feature now supports Japanese and Korean across mobile and the web. This expansion follows the company’s language expansion last month, adding support for Italian, French, and German. You can view all the supported languages below.

Help Me Write supported languages English

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Spanish The feature is available across a variety of Workspace tiers, the Gemini Education and Education Premium add-ons, the old Gemini Enterprise and Business add-ons, and the Google One AI Premium plan.

Either way, Help Me Write might be useful for many people, helping users to quickly draft or refine a message. Alternatively, you can also turn off AI features in Gmail if you’re like me and really don’t care for them.

