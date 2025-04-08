Survey shows a lot of people don't know how to properly update their Android phones

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

When you update your Android phone, what’s the first thing you do? Chances are, you head to Settings and check for updates in the software update section, right? And hey, that’s totally fine. That’s how you’re supposed to update your phone. The thing is: there’s more to it. Google Play system updates are just as important as your regular software updates, and they come with new features you might not even know about.

Our very own Rita El Khoury recently highlighted how easily these hidden updates get overlooked. So, we decided to survey our readers here at Android Authority to see if they’re aware of Google Play system updates. The results are in and they show that Google needs to make these updates way more visible.

How often do you check for Google Play system updates?

While it’s great to see that the majority of respondents in our survey say they stay on top of monthly Google Play system updates, there’s still a sizable group who either rarely download them or are unaware of their existence. Keep in mind our readers are Android enthusiasts, so it’s unsurprising that out of over 7,000 votes we received in our survey, 49.3% of the respondents reported keeping up with monthly updates.

One reader even shared, “I have OCD, and I’m old school. I restart/reboot my phone every Sunday morning after checking for all the updates.”

However, it’s equally eye-opening to see that a combined 41.7% of the respondents admitted they either forget to download the updates, don’t know what they are, or aren’t even aware they exist, which isn’t great, given their importance. Some users also pointed out that these updates don’t always install automatically, as they’re supposed to when they restart their devices.

“Rebooting your phone doesn’t help. Mine reboots (intentionally) every Monday, but the last Play system update was July 2024,” said one user.

These crucial updates should be seamlessly integrated into the update process.

Another commented, “I always check for updates, but they don’t show up until a few hours later when I notice the ‘Finishing System Update…’ notification in the background.”

Additionally, the survey revealed that some users install Play system updates only every few months rather than staying consistent.

Clearly, there’s a gap in how these updates are being delivered. Google needs to make Play system updates more visible and easier to install automatically. Relying on users manually checking for updates is not enough. These crucial updates should be seamlessly integrated into the update process, with clear prompts or automatic installs without fail. This would ensure more Android users benefit from the latest features and security enhancements without hassle.