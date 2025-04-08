Motorola's stylus phone gets a brighter display, faster charging, and a new SoC

Motorola

TL;DR Motorola’s budget phone with a built-in stylus just got a significant upgrade.

The all-new Moto G Stylus (2025) brings several improvements, including a more powerful chip, better display, and faster charging.

The device is priced at $399.99 and will be available starting April 17.

If you’re a fan of phones with built-in styluses, you can either pony up the big bucks for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra or take the more affordable approach and grab Motorola’s Moto G Stylus. The latter may not be as feature-rich as the Galaxy flagship, but it’s the only way to get a phone with a built-in stylus without breaking the bank. Fortunately, Motorola has improved its latest iteration, making the new Moto G Stylus (2025) feel like less of a compromise than last year’s model.

What’s new in Motorola’s latest stylus phone? Although the Moto G Stylus (2025) features the same size display as its predecessor, Motorola has equipped the new phone with a brighter, higher-resolution 6.7-inch pOLED panel. Instead of a 1080p panel with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, the latest model features a 2712X1220p panel that has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. You also get a more capable Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, which should deliver better performance than the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip on last year’s model.

Motorola

Motorola hasn’t increased the battery capacity on the new model, which still has a 5,000mAh battery pack. However, the company has boosted wired charging speeds from 30W to 68W, so you can top the battery up quickly in a pinch. Wireless charging is still capped at 15W, but that’s decent enough for a budget-friendly phone.

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is more durable than its predecessor, as it features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is MIL-STD-810H certified. The new model also gets an enhanced stylus, which is 6.4x more responsive than the previous generation and supports Circle to Search and AI features like Sketch to Image.

Motorola

While that sums up all the noteworthy improvements, Motorola has also made some minor changes on the camera front. The device features a slightly improved 50MP f/1.8 main camera with quad-PDAF and OIS, the same 13MP ultrawide camera as last year’s model, and a new 3-in-1 light sensor. On the front, Motorola upgraded the 32MP selfie shooter, and the new camera has a larger f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G Stylus (2025) price and availability The Moto G Stylus (2025) runs Motorola’s Hello UX on top of Android 15. The device has a new leather-inspired finish on the back panel that comes in Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web colorways. You can grab it unlocked for $399.99 at Amazon, BestBuy, and Motorola’s website starting April 17. In the coming months, it will also be available through Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Total Wireless, Visible, Straight Talk, Cricket, Spectrum Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Optimum Mobile, UScellular, Google Fi Wireless, and Boost Mobile.

