Poll: Can you actually see the difference between FHD and QHD on your phone?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Many flagship Android phones offer Quad HD (QHD) or QHD+ displays, making for a sharper display on paper. These phones often let you switch to a lower, Full HD (FHD) or FHD+ resolution in order to save battery life.

That got us wondering whether you can actually see the difference between FHD resolutions and QHD resolutions on your phone. So let us know via our poll below and leave a comment if you’d like to explain your choice.

Can you see the difference between FHD and QHD on your phone? 133 votes Yes 39 % No 61 %

One major factor that could determine whether you see a difference is your phone’s screen size. Small screens are more pixel-dense than large screens at the same resolution. So we can understand if you don’t notice a difference between FHD and QHD resolutions if you have a smaller phone. Inversely, we wouldn’t be surprised if you could see the difference between FHD and QHD on a phone with a large screen.

Then again, I wouldn’t blame you if you can’t see the difference between FHD and QHD resolutions on any phone. You might have to hold the device extremely close to your face to see the difference in the first place.

