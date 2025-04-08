Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Poll: Can you actually see the difference between FHD and QHD on your phone?

Many phones with QHD screens also let you switch to an FHD resolution. But can you tell the difference?
By

Published on4 hours ago

Smartphone with display resolution settings
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Many flagship Android phones offer Quad HD (QHD) or QHD+ displays, making for a sharper display on paper. These phones often let you switch to a lower, Full HD (FHD) or FHD+ resolution in order to save battery life.

That got us wondering whether you can actually see the difference between FHD resolutions and QHD resolutions on your phone. So let us know via our poll below and leave a comment if you’d like to explain your choice.

Can you see the difference between FHD and QHD on your phone?

133 votes

One major factor that could determine whether you see a difference is your phone’s screen size. Small screens are more pixel-dense than large screens at the same resolution. So we can understand if you don’t notice a difference between FHD and QHD resolutions if you have a smaller phone. Inversely, we wouldn’t be surprised if you could see the difference between FHD and QHD on a phone with a large screen.

Then again, I wouldn’t blame you if you can’t see the difference between FHD and QHD resolutions on any phone. You might have to hold the device extremely close to your face to see the difference in the first place.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
NewsPolls
DisplaysSmartphonesSurvey
Follow