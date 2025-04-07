Breaking: Samsung finally rolls out stable One UI 7 update 7 months after Android 15 release

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series.

The first wave of the One UI 7 rollout will also hit the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

US Samsung users will have to wait till April 10 for the One UI 7 rollout.

It’s April 7, and after months of anticipation, beta testing, and delays in confirming a release date, Samsung is finally rolling out the stable One UI 7 update to its older flagships. According to reports, the update is now hitting the Galaxy S24 series in Samsung’s home market, South Korea. Other global markets, barring the US and Canada, should also be getting the update soon.

It’s a given that users already on the One UI 7 beta will receive the update before everyone else. The update size will also differ depending on whether you’re a beta tester or installing One UI 7 for the first time.

The stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series comes with build numbers S928NKSU4BYCG/S928NOKR4BYCG/S928NKSU4BYCG.

In this first wave, the stable One UI 7 update based on Android 15 is also coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The next batch of devices to get the One UI 7 update includes the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. We don’t know when these devices will receive the update, but it should happen in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, folks in the US and Canada will have to hold on a little longer to see the stable version of One UI 7 on their Galaxy flagships. Samsung previously confirmed that the update will hit the US on April 10 and Canada on April 11.

To check if your phone has received the One UI 7 update, head to Settings > Software Update > Check for updates. Samsung’s updates always vary by market, so you might not see the update immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

