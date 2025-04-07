One UI 7 schedule is here! Find out when your Samsung device gets Android 15.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 7 rollout schedule has been released for Samsung members in Korea.

Usually, the Korean rollout goes hand-in-hand with the US rollout, so this schedule should align closely.

The most prominent devices should have One UI 7 by the end of May, according to this schedule.

Samsung used to be one of the best companies for quick rollouts of the newest version of Android to all of its most popular Android phones and tablets. With the Android 15 launch, though, Samsung has been pretty slow. Many of its significant phones and tablets are still on One UI 6 (based on Android 14), despite Android 15 launching way back in October and One UI 7 debuting with the Galaxy S25 series in early February.

Thankfully, a person has posted a screenshot to the Samsung Members forum that shows a One UI 7 rollout schedule for the Korean market. Typically, the Korean rollout of a One UI update aligns very closely with the US rollout, so our readers can use this as a soft schedule for now. One thing that almost never happens is Samsung rolling things out in the US before Korea, so you shouldn’t expect updates to happen sooner than this.

Check out the screenshot below, along with our translation afterward:

To make it a bit more clear for folks who don’t read Korean, here is what this screenshot says:

Update complete: April 2025: Galaxy S24 series (not FE), Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (not released in the US) To be updated: April 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy S23 series (not FE), Galaxy S24 FE

May 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Tab S9 series (not FE), Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A35, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy S21 series (not FE), Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 5, Galaxy Quantum 4

June 2025: Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A25, Galaxy A24, Galaxy A15, Galaxy Quantum 3, Galaxy Jump 3, Galaxy Jump 2, Galaxy Buddy 3, Galaxy Tab A9 series, Galaxy Tab Active 5, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, Galaxy Wide 7 If you don’t see your Samsung device on this list, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not getting One UI 7. The Galaxy S21 FE, for example, doesn’t appear here, but that’s because it didn’t launch in Korea. We’ll find out more when Samsung releases an official timeline for the US market. However, this list is pretty exhaustive, so most people with recent Samsung devices in the US should see their phone/tablet on here.

