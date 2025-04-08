It's the end of the road for the Galaxy S20 series as Samsung pulls software updates

TL;DR Samsung has ended software support for the Galaxy S20 series.

The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra received extended updates, but they’ve now been removed from Samsung’s update schedule.

The Galaxy S20 FE still qualifies for quarterly updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series, including the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, has officially reached the end of its software update journey. Originally launched in 2020 with a four-year update promise, the flagship trio received a bit of a reprieve last April when Samsung gave them a lifeline and shifted them to quarterly security updates instead of ending support entirely.

The phones received the March 2025 security update just a few days back, but now, the grace period is over. Samsung has removed the Galaxy S20 lineup from its official update schedule. That means no more Android version updates or security patches for the S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Ultra (both LTE and 5G variants).

While you don’t need to retire your device immediately, it’s definitely time to start thinking about getting a new phone. For instance, if you want to trade your Galaxy S20 for a new Galaxy S25, you can get up to $155 in trade-in value from Samsung depending on the model you’re giving up.

Software updates are essential for keeping your phone secure and running smoothly. Without them, your device becomes increasingly vulnerable to malware, security exploits, and performance issues. Over time, app developers may also stop supporting older versions of Android, which could lead to crashes or prevent you from installing updates altogether.

So if you’ve been holding off on upgrading your Galaxy S20, now is the time to make a move, especially before phone prices potentially rise due to upcoming tariffs.

As for those using the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you still have a bit of breathing room. That model remains on Samsung’s quarterly update schedule for now, but support for it is also expected to end soon.

