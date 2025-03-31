These are my favorite smartphone ringtones

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

If you’re anything like me, you probably get the urge to change your ringtone every few months. I just can’t listen to the same sound over and over again — I like to keep things fresh. However, finding that perfect new ringtone can sometimes be challenging.

I often use the Zedge app, which is a fantastic resource for phone customization, offering wallpapers, notification sounds, and, of course, ringtones. However, the sheer volume of options can feel overwhelming at times. It’s easy to get lost scrolling, and making a final decision can be surprisingly time-consuming. There’s always that nagging feeling that the next ringtone I check out might be even better, leading to endless searching.

If you share this struggle, I’m here to help. I’ve curated a small selection of my personal favorite ringtones for your listening pleasure. By keeping the list short — just five options — I hope to make your decision much easier.

1. Metallica: Nothing Else Matters

Download link: Metallica Honestly, it’s hard to argue against this being a phenomenal song. Every time I hear the iconic acoustic intro, I get goosebumps. It’s a classic track that will likely live forever. I had this set as my ringtone for quite some time.

What I love most is that specific guitar part. The ringtone version I use is purely instrumental, focusing on that beautiful guitar solo at the beginning of the song. It sounds so good that sometimes I hesitate to pick up the phone because it means stopping the music.

2. Passacaglia

Download link: Passacaglia Moving from rock guitar to classical piano, Passacaglia (often associated with Handel/Halvorsen) is one of my favorite classical pieces. While I wouldn’t call myself an expert in classical music, this type of composition has everything I appreciate: a clear, evolving theme, dynamic changes in tempo and intensity, a generally relaxing vibe, and beautiful contrasts between notes.

I find classical music works exceptionally well as a ringtone. It’s melodic, often quite soft, and generally relaxing. This is especially appreciated when you get an unexpected call while still half-asleep in bed — the beautiful music is less likely to give you a headache compared to something harsh.

3. Atlantic Ocean: Waterfall

Download link: Atlantic Ocean — Waterfall While I appreciate relaxing and classical tracks, sometimes I crave something upbeat that gets my blood pumping. I love electronic music, and the trance track Waterfall by Atlantic Ocean makes for a fantastic ringtone, in my opinion.

It’s just incredibly catchy. The tempo is fast, driving, and melodic. And while energetic, it focuses on notes that aren’t excessively high-pitched or piercing – I generally prefer ringtones that avoid sharp sounds, with a few exceptions. It’s also an older track, released way back in 1994. I often find myself drawn to music from the 90s and 2000s, but that’s just a personal preference.

4. Sound of nature

Download link: Sound of nature This one might seem a bit unconventional for a ringtone, but I absolutely love it. Before you jump into the comments telling me this is better suited for an alarm — hear me out. I actually did use nature sounds as my alarm for a while, but then I realized they make just as much sense, if not more, as a ringtone.

Who doesn’t appreciate the calming sounds of nature? Whether it’s birds chirping, gentle rainfall, or the rustle of leaves, it’s inherently chill and relaxing — often much more so than the conversations that follow picking up the phone. Sometimes I’d rather just let it ring for an extra moment and enjoy the beautiful sounds of birdsong or water before answering.

5. The classic Nokia ringtone

Download link: Nokia ringtone I know I mentioned disliking most high-pitched ringtones, but there are always exceptions, and the classic Nokia tune is definitely one of them. For me, it’s pure nostalgia. Hearing that distinctive melody instantly brings back fond memories. I used many Nokia phones back in the day and enjoyed every one of them. My personal favorite was the Nokia N70, released during a time when smartphones, despite their (by today’s standards) limited capabilities, felt incredibly exciting and innovative.

If you didn’t grow up with Nokia phones dominating the mobile landscape, this ringtone likely won’t resonate the same way. But if you did, and you still hold a special appreciation for the brand that once ruled the market, I highly recommend setting the “Nokia tune” as your ringtone, as it’s a fun trip down memory lane.

So there you have it — my five favorite ringtones that I suggest checking out. I could easily have made this list much longer, but I kept it short by design. The goal is to help you avoid the “analysis paralysis” that many experience when browsing through catalogs containing hundreds or thousands of ringtones.

Which one on this list is your favorite? Take your pick and let me know in the comments. I’d also love to hear about your favorite ringtones — let’s see how our tastes compare.

