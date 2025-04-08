T-Mobile's 'Family Freedom' deal will now wipe out your Verizon debt and give you free phones

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has renamed its Carrier Freedom initiative to Family Freedom, extending it beyond AT&T customers to those on Verizon.

Eligible people switching up to four lines can receive up to $800 per device ($3,200 total) via prepaid card reimbursement if they submit the proper documentation.

The reimbursement can be stacked with other offers, including receiving four phones at no extra cost, as long as subscribers enroll in qualifying rate plans.

T-Mobile is renaming its “Carrier Freedom” scheme to “Family Freedom,” which now allows Verizon users to switch to the un-carrier with the same benefits. For those unaware, Carrier Freedom, now Family Freedom, is a program designed for people bringing over multiple lines from another carrier to T-Mobile, offering generous incentives for making the move.

When you switch from Verizon or AT&T with up to four lines, T-Mobile will help you pay off four of your existing devices ($800 per device, or $3,200 total for four devices) via a virtual prepaid card that expires in six months.

Better yet, the un-carrier will also let you combine this offer with other ongoing promotions. T-Mobile’s website highlights a popular bundle where you get four new phones “On Us,” meaning you’ll only pay $25 per line per month. Eligible devices for this offer include flagship models like the Galaxy S25 series or the iPhone 16. However, depending on the promotion, you may be required to opt into a higher-tier plan.

All T-Mobile rate plans qualify for Family Freedom. In addition to Verizon and AT&T, the offer is also available to customers switching from Spectrum, Claro, Liberty, Xfinity, UScellular, or C Spire.

To take advantage of the deal, you must complete the switching process online or by calling T-Mobile and submitting a PDF copy of your most recent bill from your current carrier. This document must include your mobile number, device make and model, financing details, and the remaining payoff amount. Make sure to have all the necessary paperwork ready before you start.