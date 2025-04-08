Pixel Watch 2 and 3 just got a cool new feature, but not everyone can use it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new update to the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3.

The update brings the Pixel 9-exclusive Scam Detection feature to the smartwatches.

When enabled, the feature will alert Pixel Watch users of scam calls on the go.

Google is rolling out an out-of-schedule update to the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3, adding Scam Detection support — previously exclusive to the Pixel 9 series. If you own one of these watches and have it paired with a Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, or 9 Pro Fold, you’ll now receive scam alerts right on your wrist during suspicious calls.

The feature flags potential scams by using AI to analyze conversation patterns in real time. When you’ve enabled Scam Detection on your paired Pixel 9, and it detects a likely scam, your Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 will alert you with a notification, vibration, and sound, letting you decide whether to dismiss the alert or end the call directly from your wrist.

However, there are a few catches. The feature is limited to US users for calls in English only, and your watch must be within Bluetooth range of your Pixel 9. LTE connectivity won’t trigger scam alerts if the phone isn’t nearby.

How to Turn On Scam Detection? To enable Scam Detection on your Pixel 9 so it works with your paired Pixel Watch:

Open the Phone app on your Pixel 9.

Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.

Go to Settings > Scam Detection .

. Toggle the feature on. Once enabled, Scam Detection runs in the background during calls. You’ll hear an audible beep at the start of the call and every few minutes while it monitors for suspicious behavior.

If you’re wondering whether in-call Scam Detection is available on your older Pixel, here’s the deal: Pixel 6 and newer phones only support Scam Detection in Google Messages, not during phone calls.

How to update your Pixel Watch? Apart from the new Scam Detection feature for the Pixel Watch 2 and 3, Google is also rolling out a small update to the whole Pixel Watch lineup. The update comes with version number BP1A.250305.019.W7 and is expected to carry some bug fixes.

To check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates on your Pixel Watch and tap the “Your watch is up to date” screen multiple times. The system image for the April 2025 update can be found here. As Google previously disclosed, the next Pixel Watch update will happen in June, and quarterly thereafter.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.