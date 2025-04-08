Apple may copy a 2013 Galaxy S4 feature for iPhone 17 Pro's camera

TL;DR iOS 19 preview leaks hint at UI redesigns, including rounder icons and bouncy animations.

A new TabView dock could unify navigation within Apple apps, with third-party support likely.

One of iOS 19’s headline features for the iPhone 17 Pro could be simultaneous front and rear camera recording, something Samsung debuted with the Galaxy S4 in 2013.

The iPhone 17 series will be Apple’s hot launch of 2025 with a refreshed design, but the company has a lot more in store this year. iOS 19 is also expected to feature a refreshed design, with first developer previews expected to arrive in June after WWDC and stable releases following the iPhone 17 launch. Now, we have more details about how iOS 19 could look, and surprisingly, it could come with a feature that Samsung launched back in 2013 with the Galaxy S4.

iOS 19’s (leaked) dual camera recording feature debuted on Android more than a decade ago Following up on his first look at iOS 19, leaker Jon Prosser has shared a second, updated look at Apple’s upcoming iOS 19 update, providing mockups of the updated UI that he has seen in order to protect his sources. As part of the leak, the leaker mentions that iOS 19 is expected to introduce a new camera feature exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro models: the ability to record video from the front and rear cameras.

Android devices have had this feature for a literal decade and more: Samsung launched Dual Shot with the Galaxy S4 launch in 2013!

More recent Samsung phones have Directors View Dual Recording, which allows for recording front and rear camera streams simultaneously. Over the years, we’ve seen other OEMs adopt this, too, and it’s a feature available on even some budget Android phones!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Moto G Power in-hand

iOS 19 other leaked changes The leaker claims that despite expectations of visionOS-like rounded icons, more recent iOS 19 builds still don’t feature entirely round icons either. However, they do have rounded icons with an increased corner radius, thus giving them a shape that sits between a square and a circle. The build that the leaker saw hid this change, and the rounded icons become visible only when they are clicked.

The new corner radius matches the radius of some other UI elements. Even the icons are expected to be redesigned, though the redesign isn’t visible in these builds. We are also shown a rounder brightness and volume slider in the Control Centre.

Further, you can expect new animations that are more bouncy, possibly taking inspiration from the Dynamic Island animation. Some icons on these early builds also have a directional shimmer effect when you tilt the device.

A prominent change with iOS 19 is expected to be the new dock, which is internally called TabView. This new dock will be prominent in Apple’s first-party apps like Music, Phone, and even TV apps. The leaker expects Apple to offer the dock capabilities to third-party apps for integration, giving the UI a consistent look.

Smaller visual changes are expected in the Settings app, with a settings toggle visible right on the landing page. The Messages app is also expected to show a search field at the bottom.

Keep in mind that all of these are still leaks based on very early builds. Features mentioned can change by the time they are announced at WWDC, and the camera feature could perhaps be expanded to all current iPhones. Given the past trends, you can expect Android brands to double down on whatever Apple does, and the iOS vs Android debate will never end.

