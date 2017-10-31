App developers are pushing the envelope on a daily basis trying to improve and enhance our smartphone and tablet experiences. In fact, so many Android apps come out every day that it’s difficult to keep track of them all. It’s difficult to usurp the best of the best but if you’re getting bored with what you’ve got and want to try something new, check out the best new Android apps from the last month! You can watch the videos from past months by clicking here!

Be My Eyes Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Be My Eyes is a volunteer app. It helps blind people with problems that are easily solved by people with normal vision. Here's how it works. Both blind and sighted people sign up for the service. Whenever a blind person needs help with something, they call the service and a sighted person answers to assist. It currently boasts around 50,000 blind people and 500,000 volunteers. However, the blind are encouraged to use the service as often. No amount of volunteers is too many. The app and service are entirely free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

DirectChat Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DirectChat is a chat companion app. It doesn't send or receive messages on its own. However, it does allow the chat-heads feature on almost any messaging service. There are a variety of customization options. They help prevent issues like over-crowding when a bunch of chat apps are present. It seems to work fairly well. There are a few bugs, though. The free version has ads. The paid version is ad-free with some additional features. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Assistant Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Assistant is a weird new app. It doesn't house Google Assistant or anything. However, it does offer one-tap access that inexplicably wasn't available before. The app works by opening Google Assistant as soon as you tap on the icon. That's about all the app does. It makes it easier to find and gives Assistant a proper spot on your home screen or dock. Otherwise, it doesn't do anything else, yet. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Family Link Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Family Link is a new app for parents. The app shows parents what their kids are doing on their smartphones. Additionally, it gives parents a little more power over those smartphones. Parents can do things like check usage, lock the phone, and monitor other vital stats. It's a real pain in the rear end to set it up. However, it does seem to work okay once it is. We recommend you keep it on your radar at the very least. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Lawnchair Launcher Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Lawnchair Launcher is a new, free, open-source launcher. It looks and feels a lot like Google's Pixel Launcher. That includes a similar home screen, app drawer, and Google Now access. The launcher also adds icon pack support, various customization options, adaptive icons for Android 7.0 and up, and more. The app is in beta right now. However, it still works rather well. It should also remain free in perpetuity. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Messenger Lite Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Facebook Messenger Lite isn't technically new. However, it is finally out in first world countries like the UK, US, Canada, and Ireland. This is great news. Facebook Messenger Lite is a lighter, easier, and more data friendly alternative to the normal Facebook Messenger app. It rips out a lot of the useless features and bloat. What's left is a basic experience with Material Design, chat functionality, and call support. It's also entirely free and highly recommended over the regular app. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Microsoft Edge Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Microsoft Edge is the mobile version of Microsoft's desktop browser. It features all of the usual stuff like an incognito mode, browsing history, and favorites. The app can also sync to the PC version and also save things to read later. It is in beta right now. Thus, there are some features not available. There are also some bugs. This one should be a pretty good browser once it officially launches. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Microsoft Launcher Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Microsoft Launcher is Microsoft's new launcher. It's a re-branding of Arrow Launcher. However, it's not just a flat re-branding. There are some new tricks here. The launcher removes Wunderlist support in favor of Microsoft's To-Do List app. There is also a new news feed functionality along with some other smaller features. It's in beta right now. There are a few bugs and some jumpiness to the launcher. We expect it to improve a lot in the coming months. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Movies Anywhere Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Movies Anywhere may be one of the most important apps of 2017. It lets you watch movies from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play Movies, and Vudu. You simply log in with your various accounts and all of your movies are readily available in one spot. The app also comes with a decent UI, Chromecast support, and more. It's an essential app for movie fans. There are some bugs, but it is new so it's to be expected. This is going to be a big deal. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

StreetComplete Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY StreetComplete is a new crowd source app for OpenStreetMap. The idea is simple. The app asks you a bunch of questions about your immediate vicinity. You answer the questions. Those answers help OpenStreetMap improve. Some of the questions include speed limits for various streets, building addresses, park purposes, and a bunch of other stuff. The app is easy enough to use. However, you need an OpenStreetMap account linked before it lets you answer questions. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

