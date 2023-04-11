Google Pixel 7a: Everything we know so far (Update: April 11)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Update, April 11, 2023 (04:36 PM ET): We have updated this Google Pixel 7a hub to include a recent leak showing the phone in all three colorways. Original article: Google made the wise decision to return to its beloved Nexus roots and launch a cheaper Pixel phone back in 2019. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL boasted the same great camera performance as their more expensive siblings for a fraction of the price — they started at just $400. Since then, each Pixel A series phone has delivered a similarly impressive bang for the buck, so we’re already eagerly awaiting the Pixel 7a. Let’s dive in and see what we can expect from Google’s next affordable phone.

Will there definitely be a Google Pixel 7a? There’s no guarantee with Google (see the recent Pixelbook 2 cancellation and the death of Stadia), but we’re pretty sure a Pixel 7a is on the way. We’ve heard about a phone codenamed “lynx” for a while now, with plenty of speculation about what it could be. It’s looking more and more likely that this isn’t the mythical Pixel Ultra or the Pixel foldable (probably codenamed “felix”). Instead, we expect this to be the mid-range Pixel 7a that will arrive sometime in 2023.

When Google first launched the Pixel 3a, it came alongside a larger XL model, just like every Pixel had done up to that point. However, the Pixel 4a didn’t have a bigger brother unless you count the Pixel 4a 5G (although that had more in common with the Pixel 5). The same formula followed for the Pixel 5a — which saw a very limited release in just the US and Japan — and the Pixel 6a. We would imagine the Pixel 7a will only come in one size, too.

When will the Pixel 7a release date be? Pixel A series release dates have been a little all over the place, so it’s hard to predict exactly when the next model will land. Chip shortages and other supply chain issues have plagued the series in recent years, but the situation will hopefully have improved by the time the 7a comes around. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL went on sale in May 2019, then the Pixel 4a and 5a came out in late August 2020 and 2021, respectively. Most recently, the Pixel 6a was released in July 2021 after being announced in May at Google I/O.

Back in late December 2022, Google’s product roadmap leaked, supposedly revealing the company’s strategy for 2023 to 2025. The leak seems to support the idea that the Pixel 7a could launch sometime around Google I/O 2023, which happens on May 10, 2023.

This is clearly the company’s preferred launch window for A series phones. Our best guess is that Google will announce the Pixel 7a at 2023’s developer conference with a release date soon afterward. Some leaks suggest this could be as soon as June.

What features and specs will the Pixel 7a have?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve only had a couple of leaks regarding the Pixel 7a so far, but they include tantalizing details about what could be the most premium A series Pixel yet.

High-end features Google naturally has to make certain sacrifices to hit a lower price point than its flagships. This usually means cheaper materials, older camera hardware, a less impressive screen, and fewer bells and whistles. However, according to a leak from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7a could break from tradition and include higher-end features than we’ve seen previously.

After digging into a recent Android Beta build (Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1), Wojciechowski spotted several references to the device codenamed “lynx” that suggest some interesting upgrades. While every Pixel A series model up to now has shipped with a 60Hz display, there’s evidence to suggest the 7a will rock a 90Hz 1080p panel. This will likely be similar (or identical) to the one found on the standard Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7a could break from tradition and include higher-end features than any A series Pixel that's gone before.

A leaked hands-on video of what’s believed to be the Pixel 7a appeared online in early January that seemed to confirm the 90Hz refresh rate. Considering the base-level iPhone 14 still sports a 60Hz screen, that would be a huge update for the budget Pixel. You could argue this is not before its time since other Android phones have launched with up to 120Hz displays at lower prices for several years now. Even so, this is a step in the right direction for Google.

The other big news from the Android Beta build leak is that the Pixel 7a could include 5W wireless charging. This one’s a bit of a double-edged sword. Wireless charging on a low-to-mid-range Pixel is a neat prospect, but 5W would make this extremely slow, especially for a phone arriving in 2023. If you routinely charge overnight, this will be plenty fast enough. It won’t be super helpful if you just want to top up for a few minutes before leaving the house, though.

As with any device getting ready to launch, the Pixel 7a may have been spotted making a visit to the FCC. According to the listing, there were three different variants, with one having mmWave technology. This would mean the variant would support mmWave 5G just like the Pixel 6a from Verizon did.

Upgraded camera and chipset Wojciechowski was also able to glean from the Android Beta code that the Pixel 7a is likely to once again go with a dual rear camera setup, with Sony’s IMX787 sensor at 64MP for the primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide lens using an IMX712. The Pixel 6a used the aging 12.2MP IMX363 for the main camera, so we should be in for a considerable upgrade in this department. Earlier rumors suggested we might see three cameras on the back, but that now doesn’t appear to be the case. Phones in the A series usually closely track the smaller/cheaper of the main Pixel phones each year, and since the Pixel 7 has only two rear cameras, we expect the 7a to follow suit.

That’s about it for substantiated rumors, but there are a few other educated guesses we can make. Since the Pixel 6a featured the same first-generation Google Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7a is odds on to go with the Tensor G2 that arrived with the company’s most recent flagships. We already know that those devices are snappy and responsive, so we would anticipate the same level of performance from the mid-range 7a.

Familiar design

Few high-profile smartphones come to market without first having their designs leaked, so it was no surprise to see these CAD renders of the Pixel 7a appear online. As expected, the phone looks like a Pixel 6a updated with some visual flourishes from the newer Pixel 7.

The phone’s dimensions (152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm) are ever so slightly larger than its predecessor. It’s set to be 0.2mm taller, 1.1mm wider, and 0.1mm thicker — these differences are negligible. If you were hoping for the unlikely return of a 3.5mm headphone jack, it looks like you’re going to be disappointed.

We don’t yet know anything about materials, but we expect Google to opt for plastic instead of glass on the back once again, and we might not get the full aluminum frame that wraps around the camera bar on the more expensive Pixel 7. As with any Pixel A series phone, the bezels around the display are a little bit bigger, but it’s still an attractive handset.

We’ve also seen a few real-world leaks of what appear to be the Pixel 7a. One of the more recent Google Pixel 7a leaks shows the phone from all angles:

Not long after that leak, we saw a similar-looking device for sale on eBay. It looks like someone with a Pixel 7a prototype decided to try and sell it:

We then got a leak that gave us our first look at the Pixel 7a in its rumored Arctic Blue colorway. The colorway seems to have a very light sky-blue, almost bluish-white tint to it. The leak also showed the device in two other colors — white and gray.

To the untrained eye, the Pixel 7a might not be distinguishable from the Pixel 7, but we would hope for a nifty new colorway or two, though. And it looks like we may already know at least one new color coming. Tipster Kubo Wojciechowski tweeted out leaked renders of a “Sky Blue” colorway for the Pixel Buds A-Series. Along with that tweet, Wojciechowski claimed the colorway was meant to match the Pixel 7a’s “Arctic Blue” variant. This would be the first blue Pixel phone since the Pixel 4a.

How much will the Pixel 7a cost? Previous Pixel A series base models have retailed for between $350 and $450, and we expect the upcoming Pixel 7a to come in once again at the top end of that range. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro didn’t see a price hike, so with any luck, the 7a will slot in at $450, just like the 6a.

In the roadmap leak mentioned earlier, it’s suggested that Google may be looking at $450 as the price point for the Pixel 7a in the US. This would put it at the same price as its predecessor.

It’s possible the price in other regions will change, however, with high inflation and currency fluctuations causing havoc in various parts of the world. Don’t be too surprised if Google keeps prices the same in the US, but adds a little on elsewhere.

Comments