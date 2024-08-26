The best wireless chargers in 2024

Few things are as convenient as dropping your phone on a wireless charging pad or placing it on a stand to top it off. The convenience of picking up the phone, answering a call, and plopping it back to charge without fiddling with cables can’t be overstated. Luckily, you can get a wide variety of wireless chargers and charging accessories for your phone.

Samsung SmartThings Station

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung SmartThings Station is the best wireless charger for Samsung users, which we know many of you are. It can charge Samsung devices at 15W, and it gets help from an integrated cooling fan to keep your device from heating up.

Why is this the best wireless charger for Samsung devices? You can use it to charge any device, really. It will just do so at slower speeds (7.5W for iPhones and 5W for other Android phones). Furthermore, there are specific features that can further enhance the Samsung experience. For example, it also works as a SmartThings hub. This means it will tie in better with your Samsung device and smart home ecosystem. The unit is also technically optimized for Samsung devices, and it can charge your Sammy handset at top speeds.

Let’s talk more about the SmartThings functionality. The small button can be used to program smart home actions. You can set different actions for single presses, double presses, and holding on the button.

If you can do without all the smart features and prefer saving some cash, you can also opt for the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger ($39 at Amazon).

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo

As the name suggests, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is an excellent alternative if you want to charge two devices simultaneously. You can also charge compatible Samsung phones at up to 15W while charging an additional phone or perhaps your wireless earbuds on the second pad. It also comes with a fan, but has no SmartThings hub.

Again, you can use this Samsung Wireless Charger Duo to charge non-Samsung devices, such as iPhones and Android phones. It will just charge them slower.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel Stand is the best option if you’re looking for a wireless charger for a Pixel device. It’s the only way to maximize your newer Pixel phone’s charging speed. For instance, you’ll get up to 23W with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, 21W with the Pixel 9 Pro, and 15W with the Pixel 9. It’s not the fastest charger out there, but it’s plenty speedy, and your phone will essentially work as a Nest Home device once placed on the stand.

This wireless charger can reach these speeds thanks to the integrated fan, much like the one Samsung has. This keeps the device cooler and helps it charge both faster and more safely. If you’re looking to charge other Android phones or iPhones, the Pixel Stand can charge those at up to 10W.

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger

The OnePlus 8 Pro was the first phone from the company to come with wireless charging, and all newer devices have this feature as well, except for the OnePlus 11, which got rid of wireless charging. OnePlus updated its wireless charger to allow 50W charging. You can wirelessly charge the phone at speeds that are only slightly slower than what you’d get with most regular wall chargers.

The wireless stand can fully charge a OnePlus 12 in just 55 minutes. This fast charging is bound to create some heat, so the stand comes with an excellent built-in fan. The OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger is undoubtedly the best way to go for OnePlus owners. It will also work with other Qi-compatible Android phones and iPhones, but it will charge them at either 5W or 7.5W.

Xiaomi 80W Adaptive Wireless Charging Stand

Of course, Xiaomi doesn’t fall behind when it comes to uber-fast wireless charging. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra can handle 80W charging speeds, but there are no wireless chargers that can handle this, so Xiaomi created its own. The Xiaomi 80W Adaptive Wireless Charging Stand can handle these speeds, and it can also charge other 50W Xiaomi phones, as well as other Android and iOS devices at slower speeds (7.5-10W).

It also has some very unique features. For starters, it comes with a fan, which is a requirement for any device charging at these speeds. And there is a moving part that moves the coils to better align them with whichever phone, further enhancing wireless charging efficiency.

If you care for looks, Xiaomi also released the Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand ($49.99 at Giztop). The main difference in features is that it doesn’t have the moving adapting coils. That said, the design on this one is gorgeous. It is likely the best-looking wireless charger I have seen.

Courant Catch:1 Classics

If you care for looks and construction, here’s something a little special. The Courant Catch:1 Classics is made of premium Italian designer leather and aluminum. It comes with a braided cable. The unit is also available in multiple leather colors to satisfy different consumer tastes.

This unit is expensive at $80, and it isn’t that great in terms of tech. It can charge at up to 10W, which is nothing to write home about these days. You can also opt for a linen version ($33.99 at Amazon), though, and that one costs $40.

Belkin Quick Wireless Charging Stand

All the best wireless chargers listed above are awesome, but they can be a bit too expensive. There’s no need to spend so much money on a wireless charger. The Belkin Quick Wireless Charging Stand will do the job just fine at $25.

This charger can reach 15W speeds and will keep your device propped up for easy access. It also works with all Qi-enabled devices, including Android phones from any brand, as well as iPhones.

Samsung 25W 10,000 mAh Wireless Battery Pack

The Samsung 25W 10,000 mAh Wireless Battery Pack is unique because of the wireless charging pad right on top. It can charge a compatible Samsung phone up to 15W in wireless mode and 25W when connected via a USB cable.

The device is Qi-compatible, so you should also have no issue using this with other phones. It’s a bit slow compared to other wireless chargers, but it has an integrated 10,000mAh battery, which means you can carry it around wherever you go. It also has two USB-C ports, so you can charge three devices at once (if you also use the wireless charger).

If this looks familiar, it’s because it’s the successor to the Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless charger (on the product’s website). That one was slower when charging wirelessly and has a more outdated design.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charge Pad

We just had to add this one. I mean, look at it! It’s a Millennium Falcon replica any Star Wars fan will love to have. It will look fantastic, and the thrusters light up when your phone is charged. It is easily one of the coolest wireless chargers around.

Of course, you can charge any Qi-enabled phone with it. This includes any Android phone or iPhone that supports wireless charging. The speeds aren’t great, but it looks amazingly cool. You can charge compatible Android phones at 10W, while iPhone speeds max out at 7.5W.

Belkin BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Spot

The perfectionists among us will absolutely love the Belkin BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Spot. This is not your normal wireless charger, and it requires some level of handiwork. This wireless charger needs to be installed into a desk or flat surface, so you’ll need to actually make the hole for the wireless charger to go into. When ready, though, it will be flush with the flat surface.

Aside from the more complex installation, this charger only supports 10W speeds. It also costs $400 for a four-pack, which isn’t cheap. It will make for the most seamless experience possible, though. And at least you will get four chargers!

What to look for when buying a wireless charger As is the case with any accessory, there are a few factors to consider before buying a wireless charger. First, you will also have to decide whether you want to go with an OEM wireless charger or a third-party one.

Third-party phone accessories usually offer a better deal in terms of features or price. Things are different with wireless chargers, though. An OEM wireless charger will likely provide the best experience if you get the official one from your phone’s manufacturer.

Third-party wireless chargers are starting to catch up, but you also have to find the good ones. For example, some accessory makers have already released chargers that support Samsung’s fast wireless charging feature, and a few provide good charging speeds for Pixels and iPhones.

Once you make up your mind, you need to start looking at other factors. Let’s go over them.

Things to look out for: What type of charger do you need? The two most common types of wireless chargers available now are pads or stands. A pad might be the better option for a nightstand, while a stand will be great on a work desk.

The two most common types of wireless chargers available now are pads or stands. A pad might be the better option for a nightstand, while a stand will be great on a work desk. How fast does it charge? A standard Qi charging pad may take a long time to charge a device fully. To get the fastest charging possible, a first-party charger is usually the better way to go. Some third-party chargers offer fast charging capabilities, but that’s mainly for flagship devices. A cheap wireless charger may charge at 5W to 7.5W. The most rapid wireless chargers can range between 15W and even up to 50W or more, depending on your device and charger.

A standard Qi charging pad may take a long time to charge a device fully. To get the fastest charging possible, a first-party charger is usually the better way to go. Some third-party chargers offer fast charging capabilities, but that’s mainly for flagship devices. A cheap wireless charger may charge at 5W to 7.5W. The most rapid wireless chargers can range between 15W and even up to 50W or more, depending on your device and charger. Do you need to charge multiple devices wirelessly? Smartphones aren’t the only devices that can be charged wirelessly. You can also drop accessories like wireless earphones and smartwatches on a wireless charging pad to ensure they don’t run out of juice. Instead of getting multiple charging pads, you can opt for dual or trio pads that let you simultaneously charge two or three devices. Of course, these will cost more.

Smartphones aren’t the only devices that can be charged wirelessly. You can also drop accessories like wireless earphones and smartwatches on a wireless charging pad to ensure they don’t run out of juice. Instead of getting multiple charging pads, you can opt for dual or trio pads that let you simultaneously charge two or three devices. Of course, these will cost more. How good are the reviews? Look through user-submitted reviews. Ensure they look legitimate, too, as some can be paid or sponsored. Clear red flags include poorly written reviews, or vague wording. Also, make sure the reviews are for the product you’re looking at, as sometimes people mistakenly write reviews for other things they purchased.

Look through user-submitted reviews. Ensure they look legitimate, too, as some can be paid or sponsored. Clear red flags include poorly written reviews, or vague wording. Also, make sure the reviews are for the product you’re looking at, as sometimes people mistakenly write reviews for other things they purchased. Is there a good return policy? Familiarize yourself with the return policy of the product. While many products have return periods, some might only have a replacement window, in which case a refund won’t be possible.

FAQs

What is Qi charging? Qi (pronounced “chee”) is a wireless charging standard that has been adopted by a majority of device makers. There are a few competing standards, but if the current generation smartphone supports wireless charging, it’s likely Qi-enabled. This universal standard also ensures that you can charge any supported device with any wireless charger. You might not get the fastest charging speeds, though.

Does my phone support wireless charging? You’ll have to look at your phone’s specifications sheet to ensure that it supports wireless charging. Something to remember is that wireless charging remains a high-end feature for now, even if that might change soon. These are some smartphones that support wireless charging: Samsung: All Samsung flagships going back to the Galaxy S7

Apple: All iPhones going back to the iPhone 8

Sony: Xperia 1 III, Xperia 1 II, and newer

Google: Pixel 9 series incl. Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

OnePlus: 12, 10 Pro, 9 Pro, 9, 8 Pro

Can I wirelessly charge a phone that doesn't have built-in support? You could get a wireless charging receiver so that you can charge your phone on a wireless charging pad. Options like the one from Nillkin slot into the USB-C port of your phone, and are thin enough to be housed under a case. However, user experience has varied with regard to how effective using this product is. Nevertheless, this is the best way to go if you want to add wireless charging to a phone that doesn’t support it.

Can I wirelessly charge a phone that has a case? You can get away with charging your phone with a case only if the cover is relatively thin. A case maker will usually advertise the fact that wireless charging is supported as well.

Is wireless charging faster than using a wall charger? Unfortunately not (at least most of the time). Most wall chargers still provide a much faster charging time. A few manufacturers provide 50W wireless charging or more, but they are rare, and those chargers only work with specific devices.

Can I wirelessly charge one phone with another? Only with devices that support reverse wireless charging, like Samsung’s flagships. In this case, you can use your phone to wirelessly charge your earbuds, a smartwatch, or another phone.