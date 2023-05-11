The best Google Pixel 7a screen protectors you can buy

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7a is fairly sturdy for a mid-range device, but one clear weak point is the screen. The Gorilla Glass 3 material choice is a decade old at this point, so if you want to keep your phone in tip-top condition you’ll want to install a screen protector.

To help, we’ve picked out the best Google Pixel 7a screen protectors you can currently buy. If you want to learn more about screen protectors and more, check out our guide to the best phone accessories you can buy.

Spigen AlignMaster screen protector

It’s relatively easy to install a screen protector on the Pixel 7a due to the flat screen, but the Spigen AlignMaster makes it even easier with an included template. Once installed, this tempered glass screen protector will keep your phone safe from drops, and it should be compatible with a wide variety of cases. Be aware, however, that there’s no cutout for the punch-hole selfie cam, which may cause issues with face unlock. If you use your fingerprint, you may also need to re-register your fingerprint after installation for the best results.

Caseology Snap Fit

Next up is a very similar option from Caseology. The two-pack of tempered glass Pixel 7a screen protectors also comes with a guide for installation and costs roughly the same amount. It does, however, suffer from the same problem with the punch-hole camera, so you might want to consider a film option if that’s your preferred way of unlocking your phone.

Mr. Shield tempered glass three-pack

If you want something a bit cheaper, this three-pack is significantly less than the two options above. However, it doesn’t come with an alignment guide and the fit can be tricky, so don’t be surprised if your first attempt doesn’t make the cut. It is another tempered glass Pixel 7a screen protector though, so you’re getting the same level of protection (and the same drawbacks).

Rinkge Dual Easy Film

Rinkge is mostly known for affordable phone cases, but it also makes this simple set of PET Pixel 7a screen protectors. They’re not as resistant as the tempered glass options above, but the self-healing film will prevent scrapes and scratches, which is often enough when combined with a good Pixel 7a case. It includes a simple installation guide, and these kinds of film screen protectors are much less finicky to get right.

