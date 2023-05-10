Is the Google Pixel 7a waterproof?

Today’s mid-range phones have to walk a tight line between performance and value, emulating the power of flagship phones while still keeping prices low. To keep costs down, a few little things often get the ax. Traditionally waterproofing was one of those things, but dust and water resistance has become increasingly common even in the budget market. Is the new Google Pixel 7a waterproof, or did Google cut this corner in order to save some cash? The good news is the Pixel 7a is water resistant, but not to the same degree as more expensive flagships.

Is the Pixel 7a waterproof? You might have heard the words waterproof and water-resistant thrown around interchangeably. In reality, no phones on the market are waterproof. Instead, we use an IP rating to determine how water-resistant a phone is, as well as how well it can handle dust and debris.

What is an IP67 rating exactly? Okay, so we know how long the Pixel 7a can handle being in the water, but what does IP67 mean exactly? Let’s start with the IP. This stands for ingress protection. Then we have the numbers. The first number has to do with dust resistance. A 6 means a phone is dust-tight. The second number indicates waterproofing. A water resistance rating of 7 means it can protect against immersion in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes. While this isn’t bad by any means, it’s not as impressive as the IP68 scored by many flagships. This protects for depths of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

You can learn more about water and dust resistance in our IP ratings guide.

In reality, no phone is waterproof. You should never intentionally submerge a phone in water, even if it has water resistance. All it takes is one small crack or another issue, and boom: your phone is dead. If you are planning to take your phone to a beach or the pool, we recommend something like a waterproof pouch.

Waterproof pouches and cases can give you extra protection There are situations where you’d want to bring your phone into the water, such as for lounging on the beach. For me, that’s kayaking. I love to kayak, but I often take my phone with me and listen to music while doing so. To keep my phone safe I always use a water pouch. Personally, I use the Calicase waterproof pouch (Get 20% off with discount code: AA20), but there are plenty of other options, most ranging from as little as $10 to as much as $35. You can check out our guide to the best waterproof pouch cases for more.

