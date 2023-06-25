Google Tensor G2 chip: Everything you need to know

With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we also got the successor to the Google Tensor chipset. Dubbed the Tensor G2, this is Google’s second foray into the world of semi-custom silicon development, built in conjunction with Samsung Semiconductor. As of mid-2023, it now powers many other Pixel-series devices too. We’ve tested the Tensor G2 in the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and even the budget Pixel 7a.

The original Google Tensor didn’t top any benchmarks, eschewing peak performance in favor of imaging, machine learning, and security silicon built to enhance specific user experiences. That design philosophy worked out reasonably well for the Pixel 6 series, albeit with some caveats regarding temperature and networking performance.

Google has taken the same semi-custom approach with the Tensor G2 too. At the core of the SoC, you’ll still find slightly older and presumably cheaper off-the-shelf components that won’t be as snappy or efficient as the latest components on the market. Paired with Google’s next-gen custom AI and imaging silicon smarts, though, the Pixel 7 series is banking on raw power being far less important than specially crafted hardware for Google’s bespoke speech, contextual support, imaging and video, and security experiences.

Did Google get things right the second time around? Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on inside the Tensor G2 and what you can expect from it.

Google Tensor vs Tensor G2 specs

Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor CPU

Google Tensor G2 2x Arm Cortex-X1 (2.85GHz)

2x Arm Cortex-A78 (2.35GHz)

4x Arm Cortex-A55 (1.80GHz)

Google Tensor 2x Arm Cortex-X1 (2.80GHz)

2x Arm Cortex-A76 (2.25GHz)

4x Arm Cortex-A55 (1.80GHz)

GPU

Google Tensor G2 Arm Mali-G710 MP7

Google Tensor Arm Mali-G78 MP20

Caches

Google Tensor G2 4MB CPU L3

8MB system level

Google Tensor 4MB CPU L3

8MB system level

RAM

Google Tensor G2 LPDDR5

Google Tensor LPDDR5

Machine Learning

Google Tensor G2 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit

Google Tensor Tensor Processing Unit

Media Decode

Google Tensor G2 H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1

Google Tensor H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1

Modem

Google Tensor G2 4G LTE

5G sub-6Ghz and mmWave

Google Tensor 4G LTE

5G sub-6Ghz and mmWave

Process

Google Tensor G2 Samsung 5nm

Google Tensor Samsung 5nm



What’s new with Tensor G2

As the table above highlights, there are only a handful of core changes between the original Tensor and the Tensor G2, and even they might not all be that meaningful.

For starters, the aging Cortex-A76 middle cores from 2018 have been replaced with 2020’s Cortex-A78. Following Arm’s claimed IPC improvements, these two cores offer more performance in exchange for marginally more area and power consumption. However, the other CPU cores remain virtually unchanged, with two powerful but two-generations-old Cortex-X1s for the heavy lifting and four low-power Cortex-A55s for background tasks. We don’t get a wholesale performance uplift here; the overall CPU layout is primarily unchanged but provides a little more performance for gaming and other sustained workloads.

Google's Tensor G2 is a case of iterative rather than wholesale improvements.

The GPU layout is similarly revised yet not meaningfully different. Moving to Arm’s 2021 Mali-G710 microarchitecture offers a 20% performance and power improvement compared to the Mali-G78, and up to a 35% machine learning uplift. Impressive, and this may suggest in part why Google has switched from a beefy 20-core setup last year to the smallest possible 7-core configuration. Although we should note that these new cores provide very different performance levels, so it’s not a direct comparison. We’ll discuss real-world performance results in the next section.

Google's upgraded TPU handles camera and speech tasks up to 60% faster.

Continuing the refinement trend, Google introduces its next-generation custom Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) inside the Tensor G2. Tightly coupled to the image pipeline, the TPU handles a wide range of machine learning tasks, from real-time translations to image and video processing. Google hasn’t specified exactly what’s new with its latest iteration TPU but has told Android Authority that camera and speech tasks run up to 60% faster. Speaking of, the ISP now supports 10-bit HDR video recording, Google HDRnet tone mapping, and up to 108MP zero shutter lag images — though the Pixel 7 series has a 48MP camera.

Google Tensor G2 benchmarked: How does it perform? With older CPU components and a comparatively compact GPU cluster, Google’s Tensor G2 was never going to hang at the top of the benchmark pack with the likes of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus, Samsung Exynos 2200, and Apple A16 Bionic. And our Tensor G2’s benchmarks show the deficit in no uncertain terms.

We see a 16% uplift in CPU performance going from the Pixel 6 to Pixel 7 in Geekbench 5. However, that’s still shy of the performance we saw in 2022 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and even further from the Gen 2 chip of 2023. As for GPU performance, it’s another lackluster showing on paper. We actually recorded a marginal win for the older Tensor chip in this area.

While these results may seem disappointing at first glance, it’s actually not all bad news. The improved efficiency we alluded to earlier allows the Pixel 7 devices to stretch their legs in real-life workloads for significantly longer than last year. Most users will care about this metric, as it has a direct impact on not just day-to-day use but also battery life in bursty workloads. Our Pixel 7 review noted similar or better battery life than last generation, even though Google reduced the battery capacity.

Tensor G2 vs. Snapdragon: How does it stack up against the competition?

As we’ve seen from benchmarks, the latest chipsets from Apple and Qualcomm hand in performance that far eclipses the original Tensor and the Tensor G2. Although Google’s chipset shares the same GPU cores as MediaTek’s very capable Dimensity 9000 Plus, the lower core count results in lower frame rates in high-performance games.

Moreover, Google told Android Authority that its latest chipset is still based on Samsung Foundries’ 5nm process, which isn’t as efficient as the 4LPE node used by the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. TSMC’s N4 node, which Qualcomm first turned to in order to solve overheating for its 8 Plus Gen 1 model, is more efficient still, and we’re hurtling towards 3mm in the not-too-distant future. While Google may still have plenty of leverage in its custom machine learning silicon, its rivals aren’t standing still in this regard either — though the touted 60% performance boost should push Google out in front here.

Google Tensor G2 Apple A16 Bionic Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Exynos 2200 CPU

Google Tensor G2 2x Arm Cortex-X1 (2.85GHz)

2x Arm Cortex-A78 (2.35GHz)

4x Arm Cortex-A55 (1.80GHz)

Apple A16 Bionic 2x Everest (3.46GHz)

4x Sawtooth (2.02GHz)

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 1x Cortex-X2 (3.2GHz)

3x Cortex-A710 (2.75GHz)

4x Cortex-A510 (2.0GHz)

Exynos 2200 1x Cortex-X2 (2.8GHz)

3x Cortex-A710 (2.52GHz)

4x Cortex-A510 (1.82GHz)

GPU

Google Tensor G2 Arm Mali-G710 MP7

Apple A16 Bionic Apple 5-core GPU

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Adreno 730

Exynos 2200 Xclipse 920

Caches

Google Tensor G2 4MB shared L3

8MB system level

Apple A16 Bionic 24MB system cache

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 6MB shared L3

4MB system level

Exynos 2200 Unknown

RAM

Google Tensor G2 LPDDR5

Apple A16 Bionic LPDDR5

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 LPDDR5

Exynos 2200 LPDDR5

Machine Learning

Google Tensor G2 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit

Apple A16 Bionic 16-core Neural Engine

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Hexagon

Exynos 2200 Dual-core NPU

Media Decode

Google Tensor G2 H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1

Apple A16 Bionic H.264, H.265, VP9

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 H.264, H.265, VP9

Exynos 2200 H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1

Modem

Google Tensor G2 4G LTE

5G sub-6Ghz and mmWave

Apple A16 Bionic 4G LTE

5G sub-6Ghz and mmWave

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G LTE

5G sub-6Ghz and mmWave

Exynos 2200 4G LTE

5G sub-6Ghz and mmWave

Process

Google Tensor G2 Samsung 5nm (5LPE?)

Apple A16 Bionic TSMC N4

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 TSMC N4

Exynos 2200 Samsung 4LPE



And in 2023, Android flagship phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra are now powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Google has not transitioned to the latest Armv9 architecture, the latest components of which include the powerhouse Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 CPUs destined for next-gen SoCs. Luckily, the Pixel 7 series might not feel too far behind thanks to diminishing yearly improvements in the high-end chip space.

Put simply, we don’t have any complaints about the performance of slightly older processors in day-to-day tasks, and that’s not going to change unless some more demanding apps suddenly come along. Despite technology dating back to 2020, dual Cortex-X1 CPUs still offer more CPU grunt than you’ll need in most situations. And the increased efficiency and battery life of this generation means that we’re still getting a net upgrade over last year.

FAQs

Is the Tensor G2 a good performer? The Tensor G2 delivers near flagship-grade performance for day-to-day smartphone tasks. However, it’s not the best chip for long gaming sessions.

Is Tensor G2 better than Snapdragon? No. The Tensor G2 outperforms some previous-gen Snapdragon chips but it doesn’t match the 2023 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s performance.

What is Google Tensor G2 based on? Google’s Tensor G2 chip uses Arm CPU and GPU cores just like any other Android chip. However, the core configuration is unique, which affects performance.

Is Tensor G2 made by Samsung? Yes, Samsung Semiconductor fabricates the Tensor G2 chips for Google after the designing stage.

