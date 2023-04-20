Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Should you wait for the Pixel 7a?

Zing News

If you’re looking for a good phone on the cheap, you might be thinking of picking up the Pixel 7. While technically a flagship, it is only marginally more expensive than the budget-oriented Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7 is a no-brainer in many ways, but don’t forget about the upcoming Pixel 7a. Let’s jump in and compare the Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7 to see if the upcoming handset is worth waiting for.

Editor’s note: This article is based on speculation, rumors, and leaks relating to the Pixel 7a. We’ll continue to update this post as we get more information.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: At a glance

The Pixel 7a is an unreleased device, so everything we know about it is based on Pixel 7a leaks and rumors. Still, there have been enough Pixel 7a rumors that it's not hard to paint a picture of how they'll differ: The Pixel 7a will be a smaller phone than the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7a will have a smaller battery than the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 both support wireless charging, but the 7a has much slower standards.

The Pixel 7a is expected to have a slightly less impressive camera configuration than the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 has a glass back; the Pixel 7a will likely use a plastic rear cover instead.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Specs (rumored)

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7a (Rumored)

Display

Pixel 7 6.32 inch

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

1,400 nits

90Hz

OLED

Pixel 7 Pro 6.7 inch

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

1,500 nits

120Hz

pOLED

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

6.1 inch

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

90Hz

OLED

Processor

Pixel 7 Tensor G2

Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

Tensor G2



RAM

Pixel 7 8GB

Pixel 7 Pro 12GB

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

6GB

Storage

Pixel 7 128/256GB



Pixel 7 Pro 128/256GB

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

128GB

Power

Pixel 7 4,355mAh Li-Ion

Wireless charging

up to 72 hours of runtime with Extreme Battery Saver

Pixel 7 Pro 5,000mAh Li-Ion

Wireless charging

up to 72 hours runtime with Extreme Battery Saver

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

Expected ~5000Mah battery

Cameras

Pixel 7 Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, ƒ/1.85, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

OIS and EIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV



- Laser AF



Front:

- 10.8MP

1.22 μm, ƒ/2.2, 92.8-degree FoV

Pixel 7 Pro Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, ƒ/1.85, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

OIS and EIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus



- 48MP telephoto

0.7 μm, ƒ/3.5, 20.6-degree FoV

OIS

5x optical zoom, 30x Super Resolution



- Laser AF



Front:

- 10.8MP

1.22 μm, ƒ/2.2, 92.8-degree FoV

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

Rear:

- 64MP main camera

- 13MP Ultra-wide

Front:

- 13MP

Connectivity

Pixel 7 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Wi-Fi 802.11ax

Pixel 7 Pro 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Wi-Fi 802.11ax

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

5G support

Wi-Fi 802.11a (Wi-Fi 6)

Dimensions

Pixel 7 155.64 x 73.16 x 8.7mm

Pixel 7 Pro 162.9 x 76.55 x 8.9mm

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

152.4 x 72.9 x 9 mm

Software

Pixel 7 Android 13



Pixel 7 Pro Android 13

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

Android 13

Durability

Pixel 7 IP68

Pixel 7 Pro IP68

Pixel 7a (Rumored)

IP67



The Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are similar-looking phones, at least if rumors can be trusted. You’ll get the same overall design, though Google swaps the glass and metal materials for polycarbonate. The plus side to plastic is it’s often more durable. It’s also generally lighter. Combined with the slightly smaller chassis, the Pixel 7a looks to be a very compact phone. Then again, so is the Pixel 7.

Now it’s worth mentioning that at least one rumor claims the Pixel 7a might switch to ceramic, but we suspect this is speculation more than anything at this stage.

Although the Pixel 7a is expected to have some water resistance, it will likely carry an IP67 rating versus the IP68 on the Pixel 7. You can learn more about water resistance and IP ratings in our guide.

The Pixel 7a will offer the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7, though with only 6GB of RAM as opposed to the 8GB of RAM found in the Pixel 7. Although the two Pixels will have the same 128GB base storage, the Pixel 7 has an optional 256GB variant as well.

Even the display isn’t that different from the two, as the Pixel 7a uses an AMOLED display and will be the first budget Pixel to feature a 90Hz refresh rate, just like the Pixel 7. The key difference between the two is the Pixel 7a is slightly small at 6.1 inches versus the 6.32-inch display on the Pixel 7. We don’t know things like brightness level or any other extras, so perhaps the Pixel 7 will pull ahead here in the long run.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Camera

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Despite consistent praise for its image quality, Google tends to be a bit more conservative with its camera hardware. Much of the real magic comes down to post-processing and the AI tweaks enabled by Google’s Tensor SoC.

Last year the Pixel 6a delivered solid pics despite only packing a 12.2MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide cam. That’s a far cry less than the 50MP main shooter on the Pixel 7. This year the Pixel A series may play catchup in a big way, as rumors claim the phone’s main camera will feature a Sony IMX787 sensor at 64MP.

Upfront you’ll find a similar story, where the Pixel 7a has a slightly higher 13MP Sony IMX712, versus the 10.8MP front cam on the Pixel 7.

Judging purely by the on-paper specs, the Pixel 7a might look to be at least slightly more impressive than the Pixel 7. Just remember there are more than just megapixel counts involved and we can’t really judge the quality until we get time with the device. Nonetheless, the camera experience should be fairly comparable to its bigger brothers in the Pixel 7 line.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Battery and charging

There aren’t many substantial rumors about Pixel 7a battery life yet. Historically Google has been moving downward with Pixel A battery sizes. The Pixel 5a had a 4,680mAh battery, while the Pixel 6a had a slightly smaller 4,410mAh battery. Interestingly, despite packing smaller batteries, more efficient SoCs have led to better battery life, not worse.

If we had to take a guess, the Pixel 7a will likely end up with a battery size of around 4,100 to 4,500mAh. If it keeps in line with past Pixel A phones, it should be more than capable of making it through a whole day. Bottom-line, expect similar battery life.

Charging is a different story, however. The Pixel 7 is capable of 21W charging, which tops things off in a little over an hour and a half. That’s pretty similar to the Pixel 6a at around 1 hour and 45 minutes. It’s hard to say if this will change for the Pixel 7a, but I think it’s a safe bet that the Pixel 7a will either charge in a similar time frame or just marginally longer.

What’s really interesting are the rumors that the Pixel 7a might embrace wireless charging.

Until now, the Pixel A series has left out this extra feature as a cost-cutting measure. It’s nice to see that might change, but some fine print is involved. Reportedly, the phone will support just 5W wireless charging. Expect this experience to be really slow, especially compared to the Pixel 7’s 20W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Price, colors, and expected release date

The Pixel 7 has been available since October 2022. If the rumored May launch proves correct, that means the Pixel 7a will arrive a little over a half year after Google’s flagship model. Rumors claim it’ll arrive in a few different colorways: Light Sky Blue, White, and Gray. That contrasts the Pixel 7’s Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian options.

We think the Google IO launch rumor is all but certain at this stage, but what’s less clear is the price tag.

Initially, it was believed the Pixel 7a would stick with the tried and true $450 price as its predecessor, but a recent rumor claims we could see the price increase to $500. With the rumored additions of wireless charging and a faster display refresh rate, this wouldn’t be too shocking, especially since many companies have jacked up their pricing in our current economy.

If this turns out to be true, the Pixel 7a will only cost $100 more than the Pixel 7’s retail price. I say the retail price because the Pixel 7 has seen steep discounts recently. At the time of this writing, you can pick it up for just $450!

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Is it worth the wait for the Pixel 7a?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Waiting around for a newer model is often the prudent thing to do, but in this case, you might want to throw caution to the wind at just get the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7a might seem to offer a few small on-paper improvements, but it also cuts back in a few areas too. The real issue is the price tag.

You can currently get the Pixel 7 for an impressively low price tag that might be $50 less than the Pixel 7a! Could you save even more on the Pixel 7 after the 7a launches? Honestly, we doubt it.

If Google starts selling the Pixel 7 for any lower, it’ll severely confuse customers. There are also rumors the Pixel 6a will stick around at a lower price than the Pixel 7a — so I feel Google wouldn’t want to muddy the waters too much here.

Considering the specs and pricing are similar, are there any reasons you might want the Pixel 7a over the Pixel 7? Possibly.

For those who don’t like glass’s potential fragility, the plastic back might be seen as a plus. It will also get a year more software updates than the Pixel 7. The smaller footprint could also be a boon to those who want something a bit more compact, but until we get our hands on both side-by-side, we can’t fully comment on how different the two will feel in terms of weight and size.

