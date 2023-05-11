The best Google Pixel 7a cases you can buy at launch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7a might be the most durable phone the budget Pixel A-series has ever seen, but that doesn’t mean you should put its fate solely in the hands of your… well, hands. To keep your new phone safe (or extra stylish), you’ll want to pick up a Pixel 7a case.

To help you see what’s out there, we’ve tested and selected the best Pixel 7a cases you can buy at launch. If you want to learn more about cases, check out our guides to the best phone cases and the best phone accessories you can buy.

The best thin Google Pixel 7a cases

Spigen Liquid Air

The Spigen Liquid Air is a perennial favorite of ours, with a relatively thin build that still provides military-grade protection. It isn’t perhaps the most interesting-looking case, but the rubberized texture does provide a nice level of grip. It’s typically only sold in matte black, but the Pixel 7a version also comes in Abyss Green. This case is also very affordable, making it an easy recommendation for just about anyone. If you want something with a bit less grip, the Spigen Rugged Armor is also a great choice.

Spigen Thin Fit

If you’re looking for something thinner, Spigen also offers the Thin Fit, which is a much more barebones case. It has a simple TPU and PC hybrid build, which will add some protection, but it’s more suited to scratch protection and simple bumps and drops. It only comes in black, but it’s also the cheapest Pixel 7a case on our list.

Totallee case

Want an even thinner case? The Totallee case is as thin as it gets. It features a form-fitting design that adds little to no bulk to your phone. A case this thin is certainly better than no case at all, but considering the front glass is made from older Gorilla Glass 3, you’ll want to take care not to drop it. Currently it’s only offered with a clear finish, but if past Totallee cases are anything to go by, more colors will be added in the future.

The best standard Google Pixel 7a cases

Official Google Pixel 7a case

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google’s official cases have been hit or miss in recent years, but the company’s Pixel 7a cases are great. It’s some kind of hybrid design with more flex than Google’s previous cases, which means it’s significantly easier to install. The soft-touch finish also feels great and adds a bit of grip, although it does attract dust and may stain if you’re not careful.

Caseology Parallax

Caseology makes great standard cases, but our favorite design is the Parallax. It features a cool “Hexacube” pattern on the back that adds both style and grip. The hybrid design also affords military-grade protection without piling on too much bulk. We really love the color options available here, which include Sage Green, Midnight Blue. Matte Black, and Burgundy. They all look great, so you don’t have to feel too bad about covering up your Pixel 7a’s natural colorway in the name of protection. For a slightly less attention-grabbing texture on the back, check out the Caseology Athlex.

Caseology Nano Pop

The textured back of the Parallax isn’t for everyone, so Caseology makes another case that’s a bit more sober. It’s a soft silicone case with a two-tone design that provides just enough contrast around the cameras to provide a bit more interest than Google’s official case. It is a bit bulkier than Google’s option, but it has military-grade drop protection and costs quite a bit less.

Peak Design Everyday Case

If you want a case that’s a bit more special, Peak Design’s Everyday Case might fit the bill. It’s got a nice fabric backing and a good amount of protection, but the main feature here is the SlimLink tech on the back. This makes it a magnetic case, compatible with MagSafe accessories as well as Peak Design’s own catalog of SlimLink accessories. These include everything from bike and car mounts to mobile tripods and wallets. The design of the magnetic feature also has a bit of a mechanical holding to it, as well, which makes it just a bit stronger than traditional MagSafe adapters.

Dbrand Grip case

Dbrand is best known for phone skins, but its Grip case is exactly that: extremely grippy. It has tiny ridges all around the edge of the phone, plus a grip strip where your palm rests. It’s not too thick or too thin, but it does have better drop protection than most (if it somehow manages to slip out of your hand). It comes in more than 30 different designs, although we were a bit disappointed that the designs are only printed on the back. Still, there are some pretty unique patterns and colors on offer.

The best clear Pixel 7a cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

For a simple, inexpensive clear Pixel 7a case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid gets our highest marks. The crystal clear finish is perfect for showing off those gorgeous colorways. This is not the thinnest case, but the added bulk means it meets MIL-STD-810G standards for drop protection. It’s also quite affordable, so you can put that extra money toward some wireless earbuds. It’s worth mentioning that there’s another version of this case with a clear backing and black accents, but the fully clear case is the one we’d recommend. There’s also a neat teardown case that shows the internals of the Pixel 7a for all the tech geeks out there.

Caseology Capella

Caseology and Spigen are sister companies, and that’s clearly evident with the Capella. It’s nearly identical to the case above (the area around the camera is a bit more rounded), so we can’t really recommend one over the other. They’re both great though, so if you’re looking for a clear Pixel 7a case, check the pricing on both and get whichever one is cheaper.

The best rugged Pixel 7a cases

Otterbox Commuter

Otterbox makes some of the most rugged phone cases around, but the company only offers one Pixel 7a case: the Commuter. This is a slightly more streamlined design than its Defender series, but make no mistake about it, this thing is built to take a beating. It far exceeds military-grade drop protection, and features port covers to prevent dust and debris from mucking up your device. It is bulky though, so it may make your Pixel 7a more difficult to use with one hand.

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen doesn’t make the most rugged cases around, but the Tough Armor is the most resistant case the company makes. It’s very plain in appearance, with a rigid back that comes in two (dark) colors: black and gray. Still, it will stand up to pretty gnarly drops, plus it will literally stand up on its own thanks to the integrated kickstand.

Supcase UB Pro

Supcase is another well-known rugged case brand in the US, and its UB Pro case is one of the most resistant cases on the market. It’s been tested for 20-foot drop resistance (although we couldn’t find it in us to test these claims, and neither should you), with a built-in screen protector and kickstand. There’s also an optional belt clip, which is great for anyone who wants to give off dad vibes.

Poetic Revolution

The Poetic Revolution is similar to the case above, with a built-in screen protector and kickstand. If you want to install your own screen protector, there’s a second front frame without it included in the box. Either way, you’re getting great protection, and it typically runs a bit cheaper than the UB Pro above.

How we test phone cases We rigorously test smartphones, accessories, and other products in our reviews here at Android Authority, and we consider many attributes before recommending a phone case. This is also true for the best Pixel 7a cases. Here’s a quick rundown of what we consider: Protection : There’s an obvious weight difference between thin and rugged cases, but there’s a lot of variation between options within each category. Features like air cushioning or multi-layer designs add much more resistance than simple TPU cases can offer. Where possible, we simulate real-world drops from different heights to see how they’ll hold up. We also consider design elements like corner protection, raised lips around the display and camera module, and covered buttons.

: There’s an obvious weight difference between thin and rugged cases, but there’s a lot of variation between options within each category. Features like air cushioning or multi-layer designs add much more resistance than simple TPU cases can offer. Where possible, we simulate real-world drops from different heights to see how they’ll hold up. We also consider design elements like corner protection, raised lips around the display and camera module, and covered buttons. Grip : Not everyone wants a grippy case, but those who do have high expectations. Apart from hands-on testing, we also test phones on different surfaces like wood or marble to see how prone they are to slipping. Typically, cases with ridges or bumps along the back or sides are the clear winners in this regard, although a phone’s camera bump plays a role here, too.

: Not everyone wants a grippy case, but those who do have high expectations. Apart from hands-on testing, we also test phones on different surfaces like wood or marble to see how prone they are to slipping. Typically, cases with ridges or bumps along the back or sides are the clear winners in this regard, although a phone’s camera bump plays a role here, too. Installation and removal : The Pixel 7a features a durable glass back, so there isn’t much risk of a case breaking it on installation. Still,

: The Pixel 7a features a durable glass back, so there isn’t much risk of a case breaking it on installation. Still, Design and colorways : These are exceptionally personal choices, which is why we strive to include a wide variety of designs and colors to choose from. Where possible, we also include customizable cases that can be further tweaked to suit your personal style.

: These are exceptionally personal choices, which is why we strive to include a wide variety of designs and colors to choose from. Where possible, we also include customizable cases that can be further tweaked to suit your personal style. Price: You don’t always get what you pay for. Often affordable cases have better build qualities and offer more protection than expensive cases. Brand plays a big role here, which is why we’re always on the lookout for new models and price variations.

Comments