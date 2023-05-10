The best chargers to reliably charge your Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is finally here, bringing some much-needed camera and display upgrades to the budget Pixel lineup. Google gets a lot of things right with the Pixel 7a, but there are obviously going to be some shortcomings in reaching the budget price. One of those shortcomings is the fact that the Google Pixel 7a does not include a charger in the box. You need to either make do with an older charger that you already own or purchase one separately. If you’re looking for recommendations, here are the best Pixel 7a chargers that you can buy to reliably fast-charge your phone.

What you need to know about the Pixel 7a’s charging The Google Pixel 7a supports wired fast charging up to 18W through the USB Power Delivery specification. This number is on the lower side, as we see relatively quicker charging speeds on other Google devices like the Pixel 7 (20W) and Pixel 7 Pro (23W). It will take about two hours to charge the Pixel 7a’s battery from 0% to 100%.

Most users will be alright with 18W wired charging, even though we would have loved something better.

No, the Pixel 7a does not come with a charger in the box Unfortunately, the Pixel 7a does not come with a charging adaptor in the box. Users will have to purchase a new one for use with their phone or make do with an older charger that they already own.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

For the Pixel 7a, you’re going to need a USB PD-compliant charger, so pay attention to picking the right charger for your device. You don’t necessarily need a USB PD PPS charger since the Pixel 7a will not be taking advantage of the newer features, but it will be good futureproofing for your other purchases.

Since the Pixel 7a comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable for its USB-C port, you’d ideally want your charger to have a USB-C port. This will let you make use of the cable included in the box and not require an additional purchase.

Note that the Pixel 7a’s 18W max charging speed means that you don’t necessarily need a GaN charger. GaN chargers provide higher charging speeds in a smaller form factor, but they are also more expensive. They are good to have for future-proofing, but not a strict requirement. You will be served just fine with a regular silicon-type charger, which will be cheaper.

The Pixel 7a also supports wireless charging, and you’d need to purchase a wireless charger to take advantage of the feature.

The best chargers for the Pixel 7a

Google 30W USB-C charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Since the Pixel 7a does not improve upon the wired charging situation from the Pixel 6a, Google’s very own 30W USB-C charger continues to remain the best first-party charger you can purchase. It supports the USB PD 3.0 PPS standard, so you can charge your other devices as well with it.

This 30W USB-C charger sports the Google branding but is priced fairly and remains easy to recommend to most users.

Anker 511 Nano 3 (30W)

The smallest charger in this recommendation list is the Anker 511 Nano 3 travel adapter, thanks to its use of GaN tech. It’s a great product to opt for if you do not want to buy the Google-branded charger. Despite its very compact size, the Anker 511 Nano 3 supports up to 30W USB PD charging through its singular USB-C port.

The Anker 511 Nano 3 comes in five different colors, and the Misty Blue complements the Pixel 7a’s Sea color very well. You don’t get a cable with the charger, but you can buy a color-matched cable from Anker or use the one that came in the Pixel 7a’s box.

Samsung 25W SuperFast Charging Travel Adapter

Samsung’s 25W charger (model number: TA-800) is one of the most reliable and versatile chargers you can buy. With support for USB PD, it remains an excellent option for phones that cap out at 25W. Despite being a Samsung charger, it is an excellent Pixel 7a charger recommendation, considering its brand value, broad availability, and one-year warranty.

This is a solid charger we’ve personally used for many years on Samsung and non-Samsung devices (including Google Pixels). There’s no cable included, but Samsung often pairs the charger with a compatible USB-C to USB-C cable as a combined deal, so look out for that.

Anker 713 Nano 2 (45W)

The Anker 713 Nano 2 is overkill for the Pixel 7a, and you should consider it only if you have a higher budget. This is a compact 45W GaN charger with support for USB PD, so it has great headroom for today and for the future. You can use it to charge the Pixel 7a as well as other phones and laptops that accept up to 45W USB PD. So this has the potential of becoming the only charger you need to carry in your bag, which is very impressive considering its compact size.

The pricing for this charger is high, especially since there is no cable included. We recommend opting for this only if you want something that stays future-proof. Anker also offers an 18-month warranty on this charger for added peace of mind.

The best multiport chargers for the Pixel 7a You should go for multiport chargers if you want something with a lot of flexibility and versatility. The Pixel 7a chargers listed below are perfectly compatible with the phone and will also work well with your other devices.

To choose a good multiport charger, assess how many devices you need to charge regularly and simultaneously, what is their maximum charging speed, and what ports they need.

Iniu 30W USB PD charger

The Iniu 30W multiport charger is a convenient charger for the Pixel 7a. The top USB-C port can output up to 30W, while the bottom USB-A port can output up to 18W. So, you will be able to fast charge the Pixel 7a with either port.

The presence of a USB-A port lends incredible versatility in charging with older cables and is perfect for charging accessories like your earbuds and smartwatch. Note that the charger’s max output stays capped at 30W if both ports are active. In simultaneous charging scenarios, it’s best to use the bottom USB-A port for accessories that do not require more than 10W of power.

Tecknet 45W USB PD Dual Port charger

If you don’t want to spend much on a multiport charger and want something with a high charging speed, then this GaN charger from Tecknet is worth a look. It comes with dual USB-C ports that can output a total of 45W. When used simultaneously, you get a split 25W+20W charging on the two ports, either of which will be more than enough for the Pixel 7a.

Note that there is no USB cable included with the adaptor. This charger also makes a lot of sense if you own a Pixel Watch, as the Pixel Watch’s charging adaptor needs a USB-C port.

Anker 735 Nano 2 (65W)

If you’re looking for more ports and more power, the Anker 735 Nano 2 65W charger is a great option. This GaN charger maxes out at 65W when either USB-C port is used alone and at 22.5W for the USB-A port. In simultaneous usage of all three ports, the charger maxes out at 64W (40W+12W+12W). The middle USB-C port drops to 12W when any other port is used simultaneously.

The Anker 735 Nano 2 is very much overkill for the Pixel 7a, and we recommend it only if you have multiple devices to charge simultaneously. This charger can charge your Macbook at 65W, which is great if you are looking to buy one charger that can handle all of your devices. As expected, the pricing is on the higher side, so go for it if you want to be reliably future-proofed.

FAQs

How fast is wired charging for the Pixel 7a? Using a wired charger, the Pixel 7a can charge at up to 18W.

Can I use a 45W charger with the Pixel 7a? You can use any USB-C charger to juice up your Pixel 7a. It will only charge at up to 18W speeds, though, as that is the maximum supported charging speed.

Do I need to purchase a Google-branded charger for the Pixel 7a? No, you can purchase and use a charger from any reliable brand. As long as the charger supports at least 18W USB PD and you are using a good quality cable, you will be able to charge the Pixel 7a at its maximum possible charging speed.

Comments