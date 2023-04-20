Google I/O 2023: Here's what to expect Get ready for all the Google goodness!

Google I/O 2023 is just around the corner. We expect Google to fully announce (or soft announce) a ton of hardware at its annual developer’s conference. We also expect news on the latest version of Android, Google software products, and special surprises!

As always, Google I/O is mostly about developer-related news and advancements. This guide, though, is all about consumer-focused things we can expect at the event.

Google I/O 2023: Important information What is Google I/O? Google I/O is the search giant’s yearly developer conference. It’s where developers get updated on the latest technology to improve their apps and other services for the Google ecosystem. It’s also one of the main events for new Google announcements.

Google I/O is the search giant’s yearly developer conference. It’s where developers get updated on the latest technology to improve their apps and other services for the Google ecosystem. It’s also one of the main events for new Google announcements. When is Google I/O 2023? This year, Google I/O is taking place on Wednesday, May 10. Unlike past years, the event will only last for one day.

This year, Google I/O is taking place on Wednesday, May 10. Unlike past years, the event will only last for one day. Where will Google I/O 2023 be held? Google is inviting select members of the media and the development community for in-person attendance at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. For the general public, the event will be available for viewing online.

Android 14

Android 14 is already well on its way. Google started and ended the developer preview portion of the launch, and we’re already into public betas. In fact, if you own a supported Pixel phone, you can install Android 14 right now. However, at Google I/O 2023, we expect Google to make many more Android 14 announcements.

Currently, there are not many substantial differences between Android 13 and 14. Google is likely holding back some of the more significant updates for an I/O announcement. We don’t know what those announcements could be, but you can expect a new beta version to land during I/O with some new features.

The stable launch of the new operating system should come sometime in August if Google sticks to its current Android 14 schedule.

Google Pixel 7a

We already know a lot about the unannounced Google Pixel 7a. We know what it looks like (see the render above) and have a decent idea of what its specs could be. Notably, the Pixel 7a will likely land with wireless charging (at a very slow 5W) and a 90Hz display refresh rate. These are two features we’ve never seen on an A series Pixel before.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 7a should stick to the general guidelines we’ve seen with the Pixel 6a. We expect the Tensor G2 as the SoC, a dual-lens camera system (with the main lens upgraded to a 64MP sensor), and some trimmed design elements to keep the price down, such as a plastic back.

Unfortunately, we also expect the Pixel 7a to be expensive, at least for an A series phone. Rumors suggest a $499 price in the United States. Google will likely make pre-orders for this phone available during Google I/O, and it should land in stores shortly thereafter.

Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold has seen leaks and rumors for over a year. However, we are quite certain we will see a big reveal of Google’s first foldable phone at I/O 2023.

The Pixel Fold is still shrouded in mystery, however. We have a basic idea of what it looks like (see above). It will be more compact than a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and borrow some design elements from the Pixel 7 series. We are fairly certain it will have the Tensor G2 SoC and should come with some pretty premium specs. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of conflicting rumors, so nothing is set in stone.

The most recent rumors suggest Google might soft launch the Pixel Fold at I/O. That would mean the company would show off all the details of the device but not make it available for pre-order until a later date. The rumor mill seems pretty confident that you won’t be able to buy the device until June at the earliest. We’ll need to wait and see what happens!

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

At Google I/O 2022, the company surprised us all by officially revealing the Google Pixel 7 series. The company didn’t divulge specs, pricing, or a release date, but fully showed off the phones. It even gave some hints about what to expect as far as unique features.

It’s possible Google could repeat this at Google I/O 2023 for the Google Pixel 8 series. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for the company to show us the phones, tease some features, and use the classic “later this year” line to describe when it will land.

Google Pixel Tablet

We’ve known about the Google Pixel Tablet since Google I/O 2022. At that event, Google showed us the tablet itself and said it would come in 2023. Later that year, the company confirmed that it would have a dock accessory that would allow the tablet to act as a smart display when not being used as a traditional tablet.

However, Google has been quiet on the product since then. Judging from rumors, though, it’s basically assured that we’ll see the Pixel Tablet launch at I/O 2023. Leaks heavily suggest you’ll be able to pre-order the tablet on May 10, 2023, although the in-store date could be days or weeks later. Rumors also show that the dock and tablet would be sold together in one package.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Of all the products on this list, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is the one we are least sure about. Last year, Google soft-launched the original Pixel Watch at I/O. Based on this, there is a possibility the company could do the same thing this year.

However, we have seen zero rumors related to a Pixel Watch sequel so far. That doesn’t mean one isn’t going to be at I/O 2023, but it does make it unlikely. However, there were also zero leaks for the Pixel Tablet before Google announced it at I/O 2022, so anything is possible.

Even if a Pixel Watch 2 appears at the event, it almost certainly won’t launch in full until at least the last quarter of the year.

Other things

Outside of hardware launches, Google will also make other announcements. Here are some things we expect: All AI, all the time: Artificial intelligence — specifically large language models, or LLMs — are all anyone is talking about right now. Google has officially tossed its hat in the ring with Google Bard, essentially the company’s answer to Chat-GPT. You can expect a lot of updates for this product and plenty of discussion about how Google will be working LLMs into everything it does.

Artificial intelligence — specifically large language models, or LLMs — are all anyone is talking about right now. Google has officially tossed its hat in the ring with Google Bard, essentially the company’s answer to Chat-GPT. You can expect a lot of updates for this product and plenty of discussion about how Google will be working LLMs into everything it does. Popular Google products: Google always uses I/O to announce new tricks for its most popular products. You can expect new announcements for Gmail, Google Maps, Google Search, and more.

Google always uses I/O to announce new tricks for its most popular products. You can expect new announcements for Gmail, Google Maps, Google Search, and more. Entertainment: We don’t expect Google to launch a new streamer, but it’s very possible the company could reveal new features for both Android TV and Google TV. YouTube could also get some love.

We don’t expect Google to launch a new streamer, but it’s very possible the company could reveal new features for both Android TV and Google TV. YouTube could also get some love. Privacy and security: A Google I/O wouldn’t be complete without Google talking at length about everything it’s doing to help keep you safe and secure. Especially in these exciting — but dangerous — times surrounding AI/LLMs, we expect Google to talk about these topics more than ever.

