Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Here are the best Google Pixel 7a deals in the US

You can even get the latest Pixel device for free.
By
5 hours ago
google pixel 7a app drawer angled
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
Pixel UI

The Google Pixel 7a finally launched today and became available to buy right away. That left no time for pre-order promotions, but thankfully there are several ways that you can already save on the new device. We’ve rounded up some of the best Pixel 7a deals here.

Note that this post relates to promotions in the US, but there are similar offers in some of the other markets into which the Pixel 7a was launched.

  • Amazon — Get a free $50 Amazon gift card and 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited.
  • Best Buy — Get a free $50 gift card.
  • Google — Get a free limited-edition case and either free Pixel Buds A or 50% off the Pixel Buds Pro.
  • AT&T — Get the Pixel 7a for $2 per month when you pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan.
  • T-Mobile — Get the Pixel 7a free when you add a new line on a qualifying plan or trade-in for up to $500 off.
  • Verizon — Buy the Pixel 7a and save $400 on a smartwatch.

It’s worth remembering that the Pixel 7a is precariously priced at $499, which is only $100 less than the Pixel 7 and now $150 more than the newly reduced Pixel 6a. If sales aren’t strong in the first few weeks, it might not be long until we see even better Pixel 7a deals. Being patient could pay off, and Amazon Prime Day is only a couple of months away.

Google Pixel 7aGoogle Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a
The best sub-$500 camera phone • Solid performance and plenty of RAM • Improved 90Hz display
The essential Pixel experience
The Pixel 7a delivers more premium features than ever for under $500, such as wireless charging support, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 64MP camera.
$499.00 at Amazon
Save $50.00
$499.00 at Amazon
$499.00 at T-Mobile
$499.00 at Google Store
$499.00 at Best Buy
$519.00 at AT&T
Deals
DealsGoogle Pixel 7a