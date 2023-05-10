Here are the best Google Pixel 7a deals in the US

The Google Pixel 7a finally launched today and became available to buy right away. That left no time for pre-order promotions, but thankfully there are several ways that you can already save on the new device. We’ve rounded up some of the best Pixel 7a deals here.

Note that this post relates to promotions in the US, but there are similar offers in some of the other markets into which the Pixel 7a was launched.

Amazon — Get a free $50 Amazon gift card and 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Best Buy — Get a free $50 gift card.

Google — Get a free limited-edition case and either free Pixel Buds A or 50% off the Pixel Buds Pro.

AT&T — Get the Pixel 7a for $2 per month when you pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan.

T-Mobile — Get the Pixel 7a free when you add a new line on a qualifying plan or trade-in for up to $500 off.

Verizon — Buy the Pixel 7a and save $400 on a smartwatch.

It’s worth remembering that the Pixel 7a is precariously priced at $499, which is only $100 less than the Pixel 7 and now $150 more than the newly reduced Pixel 6a. If sales aren’t strong in the first few weeks, it might not be long until we see even better Pixel 7a deals. Being patient could pay off, and Amazon Prime Day is only a couple of months away.