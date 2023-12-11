CES 2024: What to expect from the world's largest tech show Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming event.

CES is right around the corner! We expect a Consumer Electronics Show packed with great tech, exciting announcements, and plenty of hands-on time with the latest and greatest gadgets. Of course, we know waiting can be frustrating, so we’ve compiled some of the hottest announcements we’re expecting to see at CES 2024 for you.

CES 2024: Important information What is CES? CES stands for Consumer Electronics Show. It’s the largest yearly tech convention in the world. It hosted over 115,000 attendees in 2023.

Samsung

Samsung never really announces its important mobile devices during CES, as it usually waits a bit to launch these closer to MWC. That said, Samsung Galaxy S24 rumors suggest the Korean giant may be launching its upcoming flagship handsets a little early this year, “possibly on January 17.” That’s incredibly close to CES, so there is always a chance we might get a sneak peek at the upcoming series. Oh, and we might also see some new TVs, as always.

Aside from that, Samsung also has a press conference scheduled for January 8. It's titled "AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI." We still have no clues on what this could be exactly about, but artificial intelligence made a big push into the industry in 2023. We can only expect to see more refinement and improvements in 2024.

Sony

Sony is another company that usually has a massive booth at CES, but it doesn’t often announce much new stuff at this event. Things got even worse at CES 2023, when the TV division decided to skip CES 2024 for announcements, and opted to host its own events instead. Sony has decided to do this again at CES 2024. This means the show floor will likely be filled with the same great tech we already know and love.

All that said, Sony does have a scheduled press conference at CES 2024. It takes place on January 8 and is titled “Powering Creativity with Technology.” All we can see from the thumbnail is that it’s related to content creation, VR, and The Ghost Busters.

LG

LG has exited the mobile phone market, but the company is always present and has plenty of other consumer electronics to show off. This usually includes laptops, home appliances, monitors, and, of course, televisions. The industry seems to be pretty excited about the upcoming LG C4 and LG G4 TVs.

ASUS

ASUS usually highlights its gaming devices during CES shows, and this time around won’t be the exception. There will likely be plenty of gaming laptops, tablets, monitors, peripherals, and other components.

The company seems to be especially focusing on one product, though. It will likely be the next-generation ASUS Zephyrus G14. The unveiling will take place on January 8, and is titled “Transcendence.” Check out the video teaser here.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA tends to announce its newest PC graphics cards at CES shows. In 2023, it revealed 40 series laptop GPUs, along with the desktop 4070 Ti. Rumors say the company might unveil the NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super and 4080 Super.