Acer takes gaming to the next level with Nitro and Predator laptops, as well as desktop GPUs

Provided by Acer

Acer also announced four of AMD 7000 series desktop GPUs.

Acer is taking no breaks during CES 2024. The company just announced its Swift and Aspire laptops, but gamers won’t be satisfied with those offerings. If you’re itching for more power, Acer has a nice variety of options for the gamers among us.

The new offerings include four new gaming laptops under the Predator branding, which represent the best of the best the company has to offer. Those who want to save a bit of money but still get a powerful laptop can opt for a new Nitro computer, too.

Even PC gamers will get a nice treat, with four AMD 7000 series desktop GPUs. Let’s cover all of these offerings in more detail for you!

Acer Predator Helios 16 and 18

Just like with the Acer Swift and Aspire laptops announced at CES 2024, these gaming laptops come with AI Tensor Cores, Copilot, and even a dedicated Copilot key in the keyboard.

Additionally, these come with very powerful specs meant to take on any game. You can set it up with up to a 14th-generation Intel Core i9 14900HX processor, as much as 32GB of RAM, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and even improved mechanical keyboards.

The displays are also quite gorgeous, featuring WQXGA, Mini LED panels with 250Hz refresh rates. These can also cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, making them very color-accurate.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and 18

The Acer Predator Helios 16 and 18 offer the best the company has to offer, but they can be a bit pricey. Those looking for high-quality gaming performance at slightly more reasonable price point should look ad the Predator Helios Neo series, which offers variants at 16 inches and 18 inches.

Those can also be configured with up to an Intel Core i9 4900HX chip, as much as 32GB of RAM, and up to an NVIDIA

GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. You will still get a WQXG definition on the display, as well as 240Hz refresh rates. And while display specs are cut down a bit, you still get 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

Acer Nitro 17

Now, if you really want to save and still get a very capable gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 17 might offer the best balance. This one is a bit more limited, offering up to an Intel Core i7 4700HX chip, but you can still get up to 32GB of RAM. You’re also limited to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

While that’s less than the higher-end options above, this is still a very capable computer. And the display is still pretty nice, offering a QHD resolution with 165Hz refresh rates, as well as support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

Acer AMD 7000 series GPUs

If you’re interested in PC gaming, you will likely want to look into Acer’s new GPUs. These graphics processing units are AMD 7000 series GPUs. They include the Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC, Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC, Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC, and the higher-end Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC GPU. There is really something in here for everyone.

Availability Are you interested in any of these laptops or GPUs? Here’s all the price and availability info you’ll need. Acer Predator Helios 16: $1,899.99, launching in January 2024, in the USA.

$1,899.99, launching in January 2024, in the USA. Acer Predator Helios 18: $1,999.99, launching in March 2024, in the USA.

$1,999.99, launching in March 2024, in the USA. Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: $1,499.99, launching in March 2024, in the USA.

$1,499.99, launching in March 2024, in the USA. Acer Predator Helios Neo 18: $1,549.99, launching in March 2024, in the USA.

$1,549.99, launching in March 2024, in the USA. Acer Nitro 17: $1,249.99, launching in January 2024, in the USA.

$1,249.99, launching in January 2024, in the USA. Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC: Unspecified price, launching in February 2024, in the USA.

Unspecified price, launching in February 2024, in the USA. Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC: $459.99, launching in February 2024, in the USA.

$459.99, launching in February 2024, in the USA. Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC: $509.99, launching in February 2024, in the USA.

$509.99, launching in February 2024, in the USA. Acer BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC GPU: $549.99, launching in February 2024, in the USA.

