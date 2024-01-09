These Amazon devices just got an open alternative to Chromecast, AirPlay

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon has announced the adoption of Matter Casting on some products.

This is an open alternative to Apple AirPlay and Google’s Cast protocols.

Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay are the casting standards of choice on millions of devices around the world. Now, Amazon has announced the adoption of a new, open casting alternative on its products.

Amazon revealed at CES 2024 that it’s bringing the Matter Casting standard to Echo Show 15 and Fire TV devices. This will allow users to cast from their Android or iOS devices to the aforementioned Amazon gadgets. In fact, Amazon claims that this is an industry-first implementation.

The retail colossus confirmed that Matter Casting is available now for users who want to cast Prime Video content from their Android/iOS device to the Echo Show 15. However, the company explained that the open casting standard is coming to Fire TV products in the “coming months.”

What else to know about Matter Casting? Amazon specifically mentioned in a blog post that Panasonic TVs with Fire TV will receive the casting protocol, but what about other Fire TV products?

“Matter Casting will work on most of our Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Cube, as well as many of our smart TVs with Fire TV built in. We’ll have a full list of compatible devices closer to launch in the coming months,” Amazon told Android Authority in response to a question about specific Fire TV products receiving Matter Casting support.

The company also noted that it was working with Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, STARZ, and ZDF to implement Matter Casting support “later this year.”

Either way, we’re glad to see an open alternative to Google and Apple’s casting protocols. This could make life easier for people with devices from multiple ecosystems, allowing for hassle-free casting between these disparate products.

