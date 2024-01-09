Hisense has new Mini LED TVs for 2024, including a massive 110-inch TV

TL;DR Hisense is splitting its Mini LED TV lineup into ULED X premium TVs and ULED TVs.

The ULED X lineup includes 110UX and 98UX, with some crazy specifications for their local dimming zones and brightness.

The more practical ULED lineup includes U8N, U7N, and U6N, with screen sizes ranging from 55-inches to 85-inches.

Hisense is known for its smart TV lineup that offers great products at competitive prices. The company has taken to CES to announce its 2024 Mini LED TV lineup, with a more pronounced differentiation between its affordable and premium options.

Hisense uses the ULED branding (Ultra LED) for its Mini LED technology. This year, Hisense has a ULED X (UX) lineup of premium televisions and a base ULED lineup for users looking for a more practical and value-oriented Mini LED TV.

The flagship TV is the Hisense 110UX, a massive 110-inch Mini LED TV. It employs over 40,000 local dimming zones and has a claimed brightness of 10,000 nits, alongside 95% BT.2020 color palette coverage. These numbers are pretty impressive on paper. If you find them overkill, there is the 98UX, a 98-inch Mini LED TV with a claimed 5,000 nits of brightness and over 10,000 local dimming zones — still crazy, but a bit more palatable.

On the more practical side, the Hisense ULED lineup includes the U8N, U7N, and U6N, with screen sizes ranging from 55-inches to 85-inches. These TVs come with a 144Hz refresh rate, letting you enjoy games on the large Mini LED TVs. The U8N can get as bright as 3,000 nits, while the U7N can go up to 1,500 nits. All the TVs run on Google TV and support IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, Dolby Gaming, Freesync Premium Pro, and more.

Hisense hasn’t revealed pricing and availability details for the TVs yet, but we can expect these to hit the market within this year. The premium ULED X lineup will have a price tag that matches its crazy specs, so value-hunters should save their energy for the ULED lineup.

