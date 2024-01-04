LG's new 2024 OLED TVs are brighter, bigger, and smarter with AI

LG

TL;DR LG has launched its new OLED TV lineup ahead of CES 2024.

The LG G4 and M4 OLED TVs promise boosted AI performance and picture brightness.

US pricing and availability for LG’s 2024 OLED TV lineup will be announced at a later date.

I own an LG G2 OLED from 2022, and it’s perhaps the best TV viewing experience I have had in a while. In 2023, LG upgraded to the G3 OLED with a brighter display for viewing both HDR and SDR content, trumping the G2 by some margin. Ahead of CES 2024, LG is once again launching brand-new OLED TVs in the form of the LG G4 and M4 lineups. However, this year, LG’s primary focus is not better, brighter displays but Artificial Intelligence.

Like the rest of the tech industry, LG is doubling down on AI tech for its latest OLED TVs. Both the G4 and M4 lines feature LG’s new Alpha 11 AI processor to enhance image and audio quality. LG says the processor is responsible for “a 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.”

The company’s AI upscaling model promises to perform pixel-level image analysis to sharpen objects and backgrounds that appear blurry. AI also helps adjust and enhance colors, brightness, contrast, and sound on the TVs. Although the focus is on AI, LG also claims that it has improved brightness on the new OLED lineup, making the M4 and G4 the brightest TVs of their kind on the market.

Across the new lineup, LG offers 4K picture quality with a 144Hz refresh rate to make the TVs attractive for gamers. You also get HDMI 2.1 connectivity, a Game Optimizer mode to switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

The LG M4 OLED — a wireless TV that gets content from a Zero Connect Box that eliminates the need for any cables — now comes in a new 65-inch screen size. The LG G4 is also launching in a larger 83-inch variant this year.

As for software, the TVs are equipped with the latest version of webOS. The new software allows users to create up to 10 individual profiles on the TVs. The M4 and G4 can also recognize a user’s voice based on their profile and offer personalized content recommendations based on usage history. LG is also offering guaranteed five years of webOS updates for all the new TVs.

The company also has some good news for users of its older sets. Under the company’s webOS Re-New program, the latest version of webOS will be coming to existing LG smart TV owners to give them an updated experience for the next five years. The software upgrade applies to LG’s 2022 OLED and QNED Mini LED 8K TV models and, in the future, will be extended to more LG TV products worldwide.

As for pricing of the new OLED TV models, LG hasn’t announced anything yet. The company will reveal US pricing and availability details at a later date.

