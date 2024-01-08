Samsung's Music Frame is a speaker in incognito art mode

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Music Frame, a speaker presented as an art piece.

The Music Frame extends the concept of The Frame TV to speakers by camouflaging well with room decor.

The presented art piece can be customized, though Samsung has not shared pricing or availability and has also not mentioned if the exterior bezels can be customized like The Frame.

TVs are often considered eyesores when they aren’t switched on, and not without good reason. If you have aesthetic living quarters, a giant black box in the middle of it would look quite drab and bring the whole decor down. Samsung launched The Frame TVs to turn your TV into art. The product got such a fantastic reception that now Samsung is bringing the concept to speakers in the form of the Music Frame.

Samsung’s Music Frame is being announced at CES 2024. When you look at it, you wouldn’t even know it is a speaker in any way. You see a printed art piece on the front, which Samsung says (via The Verge) will be customizable when orders go live. Switch it on, and you get sound from the art piece. The product’s highlight remains its ability to camouflage itself as a picture frame and not be an eyesore in your living room.

The Music Frame can operate as a standalone wireless speaker or pair with a Samsung TV and soundbar via Q-Symphony to augment bass and provide surround sound. The speaker is also compatible with SmartThings, integrating well into Samsung’s ecosystem.

Samsung has not shared pricing or availability information for the Music Frame yet. It also hasn’t been mentioned whether the exterior frame of the Music Frame will also be customizable or if it will be available in the singular white color. Samsung’s The Frame TVs come with plenty of bezel options, which is what helped it gain a lot of popularity. From the information available, it also does not appear that the speaker supports any digital assistant for smart speaker functionality.

Comments