Samsung's new 2024 TV lineup is all about AI and no glare

TL;DR Samsung is refreshing its TV lineup for 2024 with new 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs, and OLEDs.

The new TVs get the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor for Samsung TVs that improves upscaling for content.

The S95D OLED also gets the new OLED Glare Free technology that eliminates reflections in bright rooms without affecting contrast or viewing angles.

Samsung is at CES 2024, announcing the next crop of its smart TVs, including upgrades to its Neo QLED and OLED lineup. The big highlight across the lineup is AI, although the top end of the OLED lineup is also getting an upgrade that makes it glare-free.

Samsung 2024 TV lineup: 8K Neo QLEDs (QN900D and QN800D)

The 2024 Neo QLED 8K comes with the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor for Samsung TVs. It includes a neural processing unit that is claimed to be twice as fast as its predecessor. The neural networks have also been said to be increased from 64 to 512. This new NPU allows for 8K upscaling, using AI to sharpen low-resolution content and smooth out moving objects and text.

The NPU also enables the AI Motion Enhancer Pro feature, which claims to use deep learning to display fast-moving objects like baseball and football clearly. Other AI features include Real Depth Enhancer Pro, where AI is leveraged to control mini LEDs to add details to fast-moving scenes.

The QN900D Neo QLED TV will be available in 98-inch, 85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch sizes. Samsung also has the QN800D Neo QLED TV in 85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch sizes, though it isn’t immediately clear what features it is missing.

4K Neo QLEDs (QN90D and QN85D)

If you aren’t yet sold on 8K tech, maybe because 8K content proliferation still has plenty of room to grow and upscaling doesn’t excite you as much, then Samsung also has 4K Neo QLEDs that would be easier on your wallet. This lineup includes the QN90D (from 43-inches to 98-inches) and the QN85D (from 55-inches to 85-inches), and they also feature the new processor and AI upscaling.

Samsung 2024 TV lineup: OLED Glare-Free (S95D and S90D)

Samsung’s OLED lineup is also getting some love. The S95D gets a 20% brighter display than its predecessor and AI-enhanced color accuracy. The primary highlight is the OLED Glare Free technology on the S95D, which eliminates reflections in bright rooms but has no claimed effect on contrast or viewing angles thanks to a new specialized hard-coating layer and surface coating pattern.

Depending on the variant, the S95D and S90D will be available from 42-inch to 83-inch screen sizes. Both TVs support 4K 144Hz.

Samsung has not announced pricing and availability details yet, but we can expect the TVs to be available in several markets globally.

