TCL 50 series launch will bring Nxtpaper phones to the US for the first time

TL;DR TCL has announced its 50 series phones at CES.

Five of the models will be coming to the US.

The TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G will be the first NXTPAPER phones to launch in the US.

The CES 2024 announcements are not slowing down for even a second. The latest company to unveil something new is TCL, as it has just announced its new generation of smartphones for 2024.

The TCL 50 series is the fifth generation of the company’s cost-friendly handsets. This year, the electronics maker is introducing several phones, with five coming to the US. Those phones include the TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, TCL 50 LE, TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G.

When TCL launched the Nxtpaper phone, they were initially only available in Europe. However, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and the TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G will be the first Nxtpaper phones to arrive in the US. Like the rest of the series, these phones have e-reader mode, 5G, dual speakers, and other features, but are combined with TCL’s NXTPAPER display. These new models feature NXTPAPER 3.0, and if you would like a more detailed description of this feature, you can check out our article on NXTPAPER 3.0. In addition, TCL is also introducing two NXTPAPER tablets called the NXTPAPER 14 Pro and Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G

As for the other devices, the TCL 50 XL 5G has a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with Nxturbo. If you’re unfamiliar with Nxturbo, it’s a display enhancing feature that TCL says improves GPU performance by 30% while reducing power consumption by 17%. You can also expect 8GB of RAM with RAM expansion and a 5010mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the TCL 50 XE 5G has a more humble 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display and also has Nxturbo. Its crowning feature, however, is its 50MP triple camera. Along with that, you’ll get 8GB RAM boosted by RAM expansion and a 5010mAh battery.

The last model is the TCL 50 LE, which comes with the same display specs as the XE 5G. Unlike its sibling, however, this phone features a 13MP hybrid camera, a 4000mAh battery, and 4GB RAM with a 64GB ROM.

As far as availability is concerned, TCL says that information will be coming soon. At the time of writing, the price of these five phones is also unknown.

