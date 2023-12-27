LG's new 4K OLED monitor offers an insane 480Hz refresh rate

LG

TL;DR LG has announced a new addition to its UltraGear gaming monitor lineup.

The new 32-inch gaming monitor is being touted as the first to have a “Dual-Hz” feature.

The Dual-Hz feature allows gamers to switch between 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz.

Although CES 2024 is only a couple of weeks away, that isn’t stopping LG from announcing new products right now. The company best known for its TVs and monitors is expanding its UltraGear gaming monitor line with more models, including a monitor with an insanely high refresh rate.

In a blog post, the South Korean electronics maker announced the latest addition to the UltraGear brand. The monitor in question is a 32-inch 4K OLED display that comes with the model number 32GS95UE and offers a 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray response time. But its biggest selling point is a feature that allows gamers to quickly switch between two optimal resolution/refresh rate settings.

LG claims the 32GS95UE is the first 4K OLED gaming monitor in the world to have a “Dual-Hz” feature. Specifically, this feature enables the user to switch between 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz with a single input (hotkey or a joystick’s directional switch). It also has slim bezels, 3D sound technology, and support for DTS Virtual: X.

In addition to the 32-inch model, LG is introducing 34-inch and 39-inch models. Unlike the 32-inch model, these larger gaming monitors have an 800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio with UltraWide Quad-HD (3,440 x 1,440).

Lastly, the company revealed it is adding two 45-inch monitors and one 27-inch monitor (45GS95QE, 45GS96QB, and 27GS95QE) to the UltraGear lineup. These monitors are said to be upgraded versions of last year’s 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE models. These monitors also have a 240Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and are G-SYNC compatible.

At the moment, LG has yet to put a price on any of these monitors. It likely won’t reveal that information until the unveiling at CES 2024, which starts on January 9.

Comments