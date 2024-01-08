Lenovo launches new laptops, including one that changes colors

Lenovo

TL;DR Lenovo is launching a bevy of computing devices in the ThinkBook, Legion, LOQ, Yoga, Tab, and IdeaPad categories.

Lenovo is also revealing a concept laptop called the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE.

The ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE features an E Ink cover that changes colors and patterns.

If you’re looking to get a new laptop or tablet in 2024, there won’t be any shortage of choices available to you. Lenovo alone is announcing over a dozen new computing devices at CES 2024, including a laptop that changes colors.

Today, Lenovo introduced new additions to the ThinkBook, Legion, LOQ, Yoga, Tab, and IdeaPad brands. Each device is scheduled to be available in either Q1 or Q2 of 2024. We’ll highlight some of the stand-out devices from the list, but if you want to see the rest, you can head over to Lenovo.

Arguably, the most attention-grabbing product Lenovo is showing off at CES is a proof-of-concept laptop called the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE. What makes this laptop interesting is that it has an E Ink exterior cover that can be customized to the user’s liking. As you can see in the images above, the cover is capable of supporting a variety of different colors and patterns, and even has a dynamic clock design. This top cover reportedly supports thousands of images, and since it’s an E Ink display, it consumes a very small amount of power. Lenovo says that the cover takes up so little energy that it won’t affect battery life. The cover will even keep working when the laptop is powered down.

While the SPE is just a concept at this point, its sibling — the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 — will be available for purchase later this year. Coming in at 2.20lbs, this 13-inch laptop has a 74 WHr battery (21 hours of video playback), an Intel Core Ultra processor, 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and Harman/Kardon speakers. Like any computer with an Intel Core Ultra chip, this laptop has a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for AI PC features.

Next up is the Lenovo Legion 9i, which houses an Intel Core i9-14900HX chip. Along with that powerful CPU, this laptop also has an RTX 4090 GPU. Lenovo describes this laptop as a device for gamers who want nothing but the best. In addition, the computer has a Smart FPS feature that is said to track power usage between the CPU and GPU and optimize it to increase the frames per second. As for its specs, there’s a 165Hz VRR Mini-LED display, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB of Gen4 PCIe storage, and a 99.99 Whr battery.

The company also announced multiple Yoga laptops, including the Yoga Book 9i. Lenovo claims the Yoga Book 9i is the first full-size dual-screen OLED laptop in the world. This 13-inch notebook is powered by an Intel Ultra Core processor and features an OLED 2.8K screen and rotating Bowers & Wilkins soundbar.

Availability As mentioned earlier, these laptops will be available later in the year. Specifically, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 will be available in Q1 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,399 (on the product’s website). One the other hand, the Lenovo Legion 9i will go on sale in January starting at $4,399 ($3419.99 at Lenovo). While the Yoga Book 9i will sell for $1,999.99 ($1999.99 at Lenovo) in April 2024.

