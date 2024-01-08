NVIDIA launches beastly GeForce RTX 40 Super graphics cards

NVIDIA

TL;DR NVIDIA has announced the RTX 40 Super range of graphics cards.

Expect these cards to range in price from $599 to $999.

CES 2024 is well underway, and NVIDIA isn’t content to sit on the sidelines. The company has just held a virtual event, where it announced the RTX 40 Super series of graphics cards.

The Geforce RTX 4080 Super leads the charge in this range, with the company saying this card will power fully ray-traced games in 4K. NVIDIA adds that this card is twice as fast as the RTX 3080TI with DLSS and 1.4X faster without frame generation technology. The company didn’t disclose the amount of memory on tap, though.

Moving down a notch is the RTX 4070TI Super, with NVIDIA positioning the card as being ideal for 1440p/144Hz gaming. The 4070TI Super offers 16GB of memory, a 256-bit bus, and a claimed 1.6X performance boost compared to the RTX 3070TI. Expect a 2.5X performance boost with DLSS 3.0.

Finally, the company announced the Geforce RTX 4070 Super. We didn’t get memory details here, but NVIDIA says it’s faster than the RTX 3090 without using DLSS tech (although it didn’t provide a performance figure). However, the graphics giant says you can expect a 1.5X performance boost with DLSS 3.0 enabled.

Geforce RTX 40 Super pricing and availability Like the idea of the RTX 4080 Super? Then it’ll be available on January 31 for $999. Meanwhile, the RTX 4070TI Super will be available from January 24 at a recommended price of $799. Finally, the RTX 4070 Super will be released on January 17 for $599.

