TCL brings TVs and soundbars for every budget to CES

TL;DR TCL has revealed a variety of new TVs and soundbars at CES 2024.

The company’s new TVs vary from a basic 720p model to a 115-inch mini-LED model.

The firm’s offering new budget and premium soundbars too.

TCL has just announced a slew of phones and tablets at CES 2024, but it isn’t stopping here. The Chinese brand also used the occasion to announce new TVs and soundbars.

Starting with the TVs, TCL is bringing three new entries in its budget-focused S series and five new models in its more premium Q series.

The S250G is the least capable model, bringing a 720p LED panel and optional Google TV support. Need something a little more capable? Then the S350G delivers a 1080p HDR screen in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch flavors.

The S551G ups the ante even more, bringing a 4K panel with a brighter backlight, more comprehensive HDR support (“HDR Pro Plus”), and AIPQ-enabled processors for dynamic picture quality adjustments. Expect to find this TV in sizes from 43 to 85 inches.

More premium TCL TVs

Meanwhile, the new Q series TVs all sport variable refresh rate (VRR) support, Game Accelerator for improved gaming, and varying support for the firm’s AIPQ tech.

The Q651G and Q651G Pro bring QLED screens with a claimed 28% boost to brightness, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for 85-inch and higher models. The Pro model also brings full-array local dimming, hands-free voice control, a backlit remote, and screen sizes between 55 and 85 inches. Meanwhile, the standard TV varies in size from 43 inches to 98 inches.

TCL is also launching the QM751G, QM851G, and QM891G TVs, with the latter being a monster 115-inch model. These TVs all sport QD mini-LED panels and AMD FreeSync tech. The QM751G is the least capable model of the lot, topping out at 2,000 nits of peak brightness, AIPQ Pro processors, and integrated 2.1 audio. Expect to find this TV in 55-inch to 98-inch sizes.

Meanwhile, the QM851G and QM891G both bring 5,000 nits of peak brightness, anti-glare tech, and Wi-Fi 6. But the QM891G also sports AIPQ-Ultra processors versus the 851G’s AIPQ-Pro support, as well as integrated 6.2.2 audio (versus the 851G’s 2.1 audio). The QM891G is available in an aforementioned 115-inch size, while the 851G’s screen size varies from 65 to 98 inches.

New TCL soundbars

The Chinese brand is also bringing four new soundbars to CES 2024. These are divided into the budget-tier S Class and the more premium Q Class. Expect all these new models to offer Dolby Atmos support.

The S45H and S55H are the new S Class soundbars, sporting DTS: Virtual X, Auto Room Calibration, and TV as Center Channel Mode (increasing dialog volume). The S45H offers 2.0 channel audio and a Bass Reflex Port whereas the S55H brings 2.1 channel audio and a wireless subwoofer.

Meanwhile, the Q75H builds on the S55H’s features but adds 5.1.2 channel audio, a center channel speaker, built-in tweeters, up-firing speakers, and side surround speakers. Stepping things up, the Q85H brings 7.1.4 channel audio, wireless satellite speakers, and up-firing drivers.

TCL hasn’t disclosed pricing for its new TVs and soundbars as of writing.

